Who needs cholesterol injections? Delhi cardiologist explains when they're recommended and how they reduce heart attack
High cholesterol despite taking statins? Cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri explains who may benefit from cholesterol-lowering injections and how they work.
High cholesterol is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease, and while statins remain the standard treatment, they don’t work for everyone. Some people experience side effects, while others fail to achieve their target LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels despite taking medication regularly.
In his October 12, 2025 Instagram post, Dr Naveen Bhamri, a Delhi-based cardiologist, explained that injectable cholesterol-lowering therapies can be a safe and effective option for select patients. He discussed who is eligible for these injections, the different types available, and how they help reduce the risk of heart attacks when tablets alone aren’t enough. (Also read: 46-year-old fitness coach lost 25 kg in 24 weeks without crash diets or starving; shares 3 simple rules he followed )
Who should consider cholesterol injections
According to Dr Bhamri, injectable therapies are reserved for specific groups of patients rather than being a replacement for cholesterol tablets.
“Yes, injections are available, but they are mainly for people who cannot tolerate statins, those who don’t reach their target LDL levels despite taking statins, patients with high-risk heart disease and recurrent heart attacks, or those with familial hypercholesterolemia. In these four categories, we can use injectable therapy,” he says.
Familial hypercholesterolemia is an inherited condition that causes very high cholesterol levels from an early age, putting people at a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease if left untreated.
Two types of cholesterol-lowering injections
Dr Bhamri explains that there are currently two injectable therapies available, both of which target the PCSK-9 pathway to lower LDL cholesterol.
“One is a PCSK-9 inhibitor, which blocks the PCSK-9 protein and helps reduce LDL cholesterol. It is given as a subcutaneous injection, and one dose is typically needed every two to three weeks,” he says.
The second option offers a more convenient dosing schedule. “The second injection is Inclisiran, which also inhibits PCSK-9, although its mechanism is slightly different. It is long-acting, and only two or three injections are needed in a year,” Dr Bhamri explains.
He concludes by stressing that these injections should be used under medical supervision and only after proper evaluation. “If you’re not able to control your cholesterol with tablets, injectable therapy can be a game-changer. It is safe, effective, and helps reduce the risk of heart attack,” says Dr Bhamri.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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