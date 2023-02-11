4 healthy bedtime snacks for people with thyroid disease

Nutrition can play an important role in managing thyroid disease. Thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck produces hormones that support metabolic functions in the body. But at times, this gland malfunctions and produces too much or too little hormones which is called hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism respectively. Deficiency of certain nutrients such as iodine is one of the reasons of thyroid dysfunction. It is important to consume a balanced diet for maintaining a healthy thyroid gland function. (Also read: Thyroid Awareness Month: Common symptoms of thyroid issues in women)

Apart from iodine, there are several other micronutrients that may affect the function of thyroid gland. To manage the disease, one is advised to have loads of fruits and vegetables, add beans, pulses, fish, egg and meat to the diet. Dry fruits especially contain selenium which can help thyroid function. Here are some bedtime snacks suggested by nutritionist Lovneet Batra which can help manage thyroid symptoms.

1. 4-5 soaked cashews

Cashews contain the mineral selenium which plays an important role in ensuring proper thyroid function, regulating thyroid levels and protecting the thyroid's tissue against oxidative stress

2. Coconut pieces

Coconut has high levels of medium-chain fatty acids which increases metabolism and energy levels and help regulate blood sugar, which could contribute to improved thyroid health.

3. 1 tsp chia seeds (soaked)

Chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that may help decrease inflammation in the thyroid gland related conditions like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, DeQuervain's thyroiditis or other forms of thyroiditis.

4. 1 tbsp roasted pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich source of zinc, which is critical to thyroid health and is required for the synthesis of thyroid hormones. Also, pumpkin seeds are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep. The zinc, copper, and selenium in pumpkin seeds can also affect sleep duration and quality.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter