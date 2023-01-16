Thyroid Awareness Month: Diet plan, dietary changes to avoid thyroid problems

January is Thyroid Awareness Month and as per health experts, certain foods for example cabbage, cauliflower, soy products, peaches, peanuts and certain drugs can interfere with thyroid hormone synthesis, cause hypothyroidism or affect the key functions that are maintained by thyroid hormones such as metabolism rate in body, heart functions, digestive functions, muscle health, brain development, bone health etc. The thyroid gland, located in the front of the neck, is the main source of thyroid hormones in the body and hypothalamic thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) stimulates thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) synthesis from pituitary gland of our body.

Thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the front of our neck that produces the hormone which influences every cell, tissue and organ in our body hence, it plays a big role in helping the body to work right but thyroid disorder has now become a household name and is close behind hypertension and diabetes. Experts believe that daily exercise and maintaining a healthy weight have a beneficial effect on thyroid health so, include a lot of fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats and get 7-9 hours of sleep every day to maintain good thyroid health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varsha Gorey, Senior Clinical Dietitian at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, shared, “Patients who have hyperthyroidism don’t need a specific diet for it, however eating healthy in the required portion and specific micro and macro nutrients can definitely assist in better management. Talking about foods we need to make sure that the iodine content in the diet is adequate, the most common source of iodine is through salt, if you are on a very low salt diet, the recommended iodine is not causing a deficiency further.”

She cautioned, “Processed foods like maida, starchy foods, sweets, cause weight gain and can have negative setback for patients with hyperthyroidism they will tend to gain weight, will add to lethargy and will cause improper functioning of the gland. Along with that they should also ensure that the diet is rich in zinc and omega 3 fatty acids, good amount of physical activity coupled with supplementation to resolve any kind of deficiency is important.”

According to Pratiksha Kadam, Consultant, Dietetics and Nutrition at KDAH, people prone to Hypothyroid should avoid soyabean, peanuts, pears, peaches, strawberries, spinach, potato, broccoli, brussels sporuts, cabbage, cauliflower, radish, especially in their raw form. She insisted, “In addition to this, egg yolk dry fish, mutton, pork and groundnuts must be avoided. It is highly recommended that processed food and preserved food be avoided. Foods rich in ajinomoto, baking powder and soda bi-carbonate are also not good for people with hypothyroidism. For hyperthyroidism there is no such restriction on diets but food must be had in moderation.”