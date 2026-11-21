Over the last year, I have found myself in the arrival hall at Delhi T3 more times than I can count. And the challenge? My connecting flights have been over 5 hours apart, so they do not let you back into the terminal, nor do the other terminals allow you inside either. And DigiYatra also will not allow you inside if your takeoff time is over 4 hours away. And so, here is everything I have figured out and learned that will simplify the problem and ensure you stay comfortable even when the layover is long and the patience thin!

T3 has a dedicated arrival hall that you do not have to leave unless you want to. The arrival hall is just outside the baggage collection area, and you can stay inside if you have a layover without needing to step out of the airport premises at Delhi Airport. Why is this a good idea?

Washrooms The space has multiple washrooms, giving you easy access, which makes the wait a lot easier.

Multiple food joints and coffee shops Haldirams, Costa Coffee, Subway, and many more. The place has enough options to keep you from starving. And if you, like me, have landed back after 7 days of no Indian food, then a hot cup of chai with the most wonderfully tasty aloo paratha is definitely available.

Shopping spots The place is not packed with shops but there are a few to ensure you can buy some gifts for anyone who you might have forgotten to shop for during your trip.

Water bottle stations No. You will not need to buy expensive drinking water. There is a water bottle filling station right outside the washrooms where you can easily fill up your bottles.

Lounge There is a dedicated lounge here that you can access. It offers lounge chairs, food, and more. There is also a separate part of the lounge where you can book showers and sleeping rooms if you need them, with complimentary drinks and food.

Waiting area with chairs There are a few areas made here where there are plenty of chairs and even charging points where you can sit, relax and wait out the time.

Pharmacy and period product access One thing that I absolutely loved about the arrival hall at T3 was that they have a pharmacy and also vending machines with period products of every type and kind. This just makes it perfect if there is any kind of emergency or urgent first aid need during your layover.

My personal experience on how to navigate the wait If you have your next flight from T3 itself Relax and get yourself some food and coffee, and do not rush to go upstairs. Once you are sure your luggage will be accepted by the flight counters, then make your way to the escalators because the waiting area on the actual floor at T3 is noisy, not very comfortable and has only 1 coffee shop you can eat at. You will wish you stayed below, where it was far less noisy or crowded.

If you have your next flight from T2 or T1 Keep in mind that your entering the new terminal before the allotted time is simply dependent on who is standing at the gate and how far away your boarding time is. So wait it out. Then step out and comfortably make your way to your terminal. T2 is a quick walk away, while T1 will take about 20 minutes as you will have to board the bus from pillar 11. So plan accordingly. Remember, once you cross security at any of these 3 terminals, you will have access to food joints, coffee shops, lounges and more.

Just got through immigration and have luggage and a connecting flight to catch? The T3 arrival hall has a baggage drop section where, if you have landed in T3 and gotten your luggage after an international flight, you can drop your bags back at the same terminal itself. No need to carry them all to the next terminal. The only catch? This is currently applicable only to domestic flight carriers like Air India(Express and Flagship), Indigo and more. And it will work only if your international flight was with the same carrier. I once landed from Swiss Air and had to take an Indigo flight for my domestic leg, so they refused to do an internal transfer. This can also affect your time and energy on changing terminals, so keep that in mind as well. For T2, you can simply walk out with your luggage trolley and take it all the way to the next terminal. For T1, you will have to move your luggage to the bus and then carry it off the bus before you can put it back on a trolley again.

So next time you find yourself arriving at T3. Don’t forget to keep this quick guide and set of hacks in mind.

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