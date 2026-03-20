I dragged these Safari suitcases through 3 airports and 8 vacations all year round: Here's how these sale picks held up
A Republic Day sale purchase that solved our family luggage shortage. One year later, these budget Safari suitcases still hold up well.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Safari Ray Neo 8 Wheels Check-in Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Suitcase for Travel, Sage Green, 67cm Medium SizeView Details
₹2,599
Safari Medium Ray Neo 8 Wheels 65cm size Check-in Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Marina BlueView Details
₹2,599
Safari Ray Neo 8 Wheels Set of 2 (Cabin + Medium) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Cloud GreyView Details
₹3,930
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Online sales often tempt shoppers with flashy discounts, yet finding something useful at the right price always feels like a small victory. In early 2025, during the Republic Day sale on Amazon India, luggage deals caught my attention for a simple reason. Our house had quietly run out of medium-sized suitcases. In a family of 4 adults and 2 children, that size suddenly becomes the most fought-over item once travel plans start piling up.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read moreRead less
Cabin bags fall short for weddings or long holidays, and large suitcases feel too bulky for most people. That gap pushed me into deal-hunting mode. The goal was clear. Find affordable luggage from a reliable brand that could handle frequent trips without turning into a one-season purchase. That is where I found the Safari Ray 67 cm trolley bag priced at just ₹1999/- after discount.
First impressions
When the suitcases arrived, my first thought was these are so nice and simple. They looked clean in design and style, practical, and exactly what a medium travel bag should be. No flashy elements, no overpromise. Just straightforward luggage that seemed ready for regular family travel.
• Clean design with a simple, practical look
• Lightweight enough to handle comfortably
• Smooth zippers that felt reliable from the start
• Standard interior layout that makes packing easy
• Locks and handles felt functional and easy to use
The price point at which I bought them cannot be overlooked
The real attraction here was the price. At ₹1,999 per suitcase during the Republic Day sale, the value felt difficult to ignore. I was not expecting the finish of brands like Uppercase or EUME, and it would be unrealistic to place them next to premium names such as Swiss Military or Victorinox. Still, in the same sale bracket where brands like Skybags or American Tourister often compete, these felt like a sensible buy. For families that simply need extra luggage during busy travel months, that price alone makes the decision easy and quick.
Using the suitcase: A year-long review
A little over a year of travel has given these Safari suitcases a proper test run. They have moved through airports, railway stations, family weddings, and short holidays, often with different family members using them. In a large household, that alone can reveal weak spots quickly.
The first thing worth noting is that the basic functionality has held up well. The zippers still glide smoothly and have not snagged even after repeated packing and unpacking. The locks have behaved exactly as they should, with no frustrating moments at airport counters. Inside, the layout is simple and practical. The compartments feel familiar and make it easy to organise clothes, shoes, and small travel essentials without overthinking the packing process.
The wheels perform best on smooth surfaces such as airport terminals, hotel floors, or clean railway platforms. On those surfaces, the suitcase rolls comfortably and does not require much effort to pull along. Rougher ground, such as uneven pavements or older railway station tiles, can slow it down a bit, which is fairly common for luggage in this price range.
One small issue I noticed shows up when the suitcase is packed right to the brim. The structure begins to feel slightly wobbly when you pull it along at full capacity. It is not alarming, but you can sense that the frame is not as rigid as premium luggage. This is the kind of detail that reminds you these are budget-friendly suitcases and not built to match something from Swiss Military or Victorinox, which I have also reviewed in the past.
That said, in comparison to similarly priced options often seen from Skybags or American Tourister during sales, the experience feels quite similar. They may not match the finish of brands like Uppercase or EUME, yet for everyday family travel, they perform well enough to justify the purchase.
What I loved
• The medium size hits a sweet spot for weddings, family holidays, and longer trips when a cabin bag simply is not enough.
• Smooth zippers that still glide easily even after repeated packing, airport handling, and a year of regular travel.
• Straightforward interior layout that keeps packing simple without unnecessary compartments or gimmicks.
• Locks that have worked reliably from day one with no jams or frustrating airport mishaps.
• The price during the Republic Day sale made it an easy decision, especially for adding extra suitcases to a busy family home.
What did not work
The suitcase body can feel slightly wobbly when packed to full capacity, which reminds you that it sits in the budget category. The wheels also perform better on smooth airport floors than rough outdoor surfaces. Build quality is not the most premium, but decent for the price.
Who should buy it
Families that need extra medium-sized luggage during busy travel months, especially when sale prices drop. It suits practical travellers who want reliable, no-fuss suitcases and are not looking for a very premium option.
Specifications
After a year of regular travel, these Safari suitcases have proved to be dependable budget luggage. They handle family trips, airport belts, and packed holidays without much fuss. At the sale price I paid, the value feels fair, and the purchase still feels like a smart one.
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Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were purchased by the writer and reviewed after use for HT Shop Now. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More
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