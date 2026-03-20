I dragged these Safari suitcases through 3 airports and 8 vacations all year round: Here's how these sale picks held up

• Clean design with a simple, practical look • Lightweight enough to handle comfortably • Smooth zippers that felt reliable from the start • Standard interior layout that makes packing easy • Locks and handles felt functional and easy to use

When the suitcases arrived, my first thought was these are so nice and simple. They looked clean in design and style, practical, and exactly what a medium travel bag should be. No flashy elements, no overpromise. Just straightforward luggage that seemed ready for regular family travel.

Cabin bags fall short for weddings or long holidays, and large suitcases feel too bulky for most people. That gap pushed me into deal-hunting mode. The goal was clear. Find affordable luggage from a reliable brand that could handle frequent trips without turning into a one-season purchase. That is where I found the Safari Ray 67 cm trolley bag priced at just ₹1999/- after discount.

Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.

Online sales often tempt shoppers with flashy discounts, yet finding something useful at the right price always feels like a small victory. In early 2025, during the Republic Day sale on Amazon India, luggage deals caught my attention for a simple reason. Our house had quietly run out of medium-sized suitcases. In a family of 4 adults and 2 children, that size suddenly becomes the most fought-over item once travel plans start piling up.

The real attraction here was the price. At ₹1,999 per suitcase during the Republic Day sale, the value felt difficult to ignore. I was not expecting the finish of brands like Uppercase or EUME, and it would be unrealistic to place them next to premium names such as Swiss Military or Victorinox. Still, in the same sale bracket where brands like Skybags or American Tourister often compete, these felt like a sensible buy. For families that simply need extra luggage during busy travel months, that price alone makes the decision easy and quick.

Using the suitcase: A year-long review A little over a year of travel has given these Safari suitcases a proper test run. They have moved through airports, railway stations, family weddings, and short holidays, often with different family members using them. In a large household, that alone can reveal weak spots quickly.

The first thing worth noting is that the basic functionality has held up well. The zippers still glide smoothly and have not snagged even after repeated packing and unpacking. The locks have behaved exactly as they should, with no frustrating moments at airport counters. Inside, the layout is simple and practical. The compartments feel familiar and make it easy to organise clothes, shoes, and small travel essentials without overthinking the packing process.

The wheels perform best on smooth surfaces such as airport terminals, hotel floors, or clean railway platforms. On those surfaces, the suitcase rolls comfortably and does not require much effort to pull along. Rougher ground, such as uneven pavements or older railway station tiles, can slow it down a bit, which is fairly common for luggage in this price range.

One small issue I noticed shows up when the suitcase is packed right to the brim. The structure begins to feel slightly wobbly when you pull it along at full capacity. It is not alarming, but you can sense that the frame is not as rigid as premium luggage. This is the kind of detail that reminds you these are budget-friendly suitcases and not built to match something from Swiss Military or Victorinox, which I have also reviewed in the past.

That said, in comparison to similarly priced options often seen from Skybags or American Tourister during sales, the experience feels quite similar. They may not match the finish of brands like Uppercase or EUME, yet for everyday family travel, they perform well enough to justify the purchase.