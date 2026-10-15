I sprinted through Delhi Airport T3 to T1 in 30 minutes with this spinner bag; was it worth the price tag?

I have used this suitcase enough to know how it behaves during a proper airport rush, but this was probably my most useful test yet. I had just two hours and 15 minutes between my flights at Delhi Airport, and I had to get from T3 to T1 after landing. From getting off the flight and collecting my luggage to taking the transfer and reaching the other terminal, the entire process took around 45 minutes, with roughly 30 minutes of that feeling like a proper airport sprint.

First thing I noticed was how easy it was to spot One thing I really liked about this suitcase became obvious even before I started rushing between terminals. It was incredibly easy to spot on the luggage belt. The shape is quite distinctive, so I could identify it almost immediately instead of standing around trying to figure out which black suitcase was mine. After using more than my share of luggage over the years, I can tell you that this small detail matters a lot when you have another flight to catch.

The shape also gives the suitcase a slightly different look from the usual cabin bags. It is not the kind of suitcase that disappears into a sea of similar-looking luggage, and that worked in my favour at Delhi Airport.

The T3 to T1 transfer was the real test Once I had my suitcase, I did not have much time to waste. I had to get across to T1, take the transfer bus and then make my way through the other terminal for my next flight. This is exactly the kind of situation where a suitcase can either make things easier or become something you are constantly dragging behind you.

The Rover Pro was actually very easy to manage through this rush. The wheels worked really well on the airport flooring, and I could roll it along without constantly adjusting my direction. I also ended up carrying it at points during the transfer, and it did not feel awkward to handle. The handle stayed steady too, which made a noticeable difference because a shaky trolley handle is one of those things that becomes particularly irritating when you are already trying to move quickly.

I had no complaints about the wheels For me, the wheels were one of the strongest parts of this airport test. I could move quickly through the terminal without feeling like I had to fight the suitcase. It rolled easily behind me and was responsive when I changed direction, which helped when I was moving through busy airport areas with a time crunch.

The eight spinner wheels also helped when I needed to switch between pulling the suitcase behind me and pushing it alongside me. I have used enough suitcases with wheels that feel fine inside a showroom but become annoying once you add airport flooring, transfer areas and a proper rush. This one held up well during my T3 to T1 transfer.