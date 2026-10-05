How to care for sensitive skin: Dermatologist shares skincare tips and warning signs when you should go to the doctor

Sensitive skin requires a bit more care. After all, it is more prone to redness and irritation. Adding a new skincare product to your routine can feel like a guessing game, leaving you with your fingers crossed, hoping it won't trigger a breakout or irritation. So, how should you take care of your sensitive skin?

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Dr Siddhartha Saikia, consultant dermatologist at Saikia Skin Care, Gandhinagar, shared tips to help soothe sensitive skin and strengthen its protective barrier, from simplifying your routine to choosing products carefully.

Revealing what all dermatologists believe unanimously, Dr Saikia said, “Dermatologists have been emphasising that sensitive skin is not a trend or a label people casually assign themselves. It is a real skin behaviour pattern that needs patience, smart product choices and the right lifestyle habits. The good news is that sensitive skin can be calmed and strengthened with a measured, science-backed approach that pays attention to the skin barrier above all else.”