Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor says sensitive skin is for real and explains 1/3rd of Indians' skin can't handle skincare

There was a time when a little stinging after applying a cream was something most people ignored. Today, burning after a serum, redness after cleansing, itching after sunscreen, or sudden intolerance to a previously familiar product are increasingly common complaints in dermatology clinics. The science tells us that sensitive skin is far from a niche concern. A nationwide Indian epidemiological study found that 32.4% of Indians reported having sensitive or very sensitive skin, including 27.9% of men and 36.7% of women. Importantly, this was a self-reported measure, so it should not be interpreted as a clinical diagnosis. It does establish the scale of the phenomenon. Sensitive skin may even see sudden rise of pimples. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What is actually happening to sensitive skin? Sensitive skin is now understood as a complex interaction between the skin barrier and the sensory nervous system. It is characterized by sensations such as burning, stinging, tingling, itching, or prickling in response to stimuli that would not normally produce such reactions, sometimes even when the skin appears completely normal.

“One mechanism attracting considerable scientific attention involves transient receptor potential (TRP) channels, particularly TRPV1, a receptor that detects heat and noxious stimuli. Research has found increased TRPV1 expression in people with sensitive skin, with expression correlating with symptom intensity,” Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co- Founder & Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells Health Shots.

When the protective skin barrier is compromised, irritants may also penetrate more easily, potentially amplifying these sensory responses. This helps explain why “my skin burns when I apply something” shouldn't be dismissed as a cosmetic inconvenience.

Are our skincare habits making things worse? Modern skincare has given consumers access to highly effective ingredients. Still, it has also created an environment where more is often mistaken for better. Retinoids, exfoliating acids, and other active ingredients can deliver significant dermatological benefits. “Still, irritation is a recognized limitation of topical retinoid therapy, particularly when products are introduced too aggressively, or the skin is not allowed to adapt,” says Dr Kapoor.

Over-exfoliation can similarly aggravate an already vulnerable barrier. The problem is not that these ingredients are inherently harmful; rather, dose, frequency, formulation, and individual tolerance matter. “The Indian environment adds another challenge,” warns the skin specialist. In the Indian epidemiological study, people who described their skin as sensitive or very sensitive were two to three times more likely to report reactions to climatic and environmental factors and cosmetics.

Air pollution is another potential stressor. A review of the available evidence found that pollutants can damage the skin through mechanisms such as oxidative stress and inflammation, with particulate matter and other pollutants implicated in disrupting normal skin function. “For Indian consumers living in highly urbanized environments, this makes the relationship between skincare, environment, and barrier health particularly relevant,” says the dermatologist.

There is also an important distinction between irritation and allergy. “Irritant contact dermatitis results from direct damage or irritation, whereas allergic contact dermatitis involves an immune response to a particular allergen,” says the expert. In a study of cosmetic-related contact dermatitis from Northern India, patch testing with suspected cosmetics was positive in 52.75% of cases, demonstrating that persistent reactions should not automatically be labeled as “sensitive skin”.

The answer is not more products, but better personalization Sensitive skin requires us to rethink the idea that an effective skincare routine must be complicated. “The foundation should focus on barrier protection, appropriate moisturization, and daily sun protection, with active ingredients introduced gradually and selected based on individual skin needs,” says the doctor.

Persistent burning, itching, redness, scaling, or swelling deserves more than another product trial. “These symptoms may reflect sensitive skin, but they can also accompany conditions such as eczema, rosacea, or contact dermatitis and may warrant dermatological assessment,” explains the dermat. The skincare conversation therefore needs to move beyond chasing the newest ingredient. Our skin is a biological barrier, not a testing ground for every trend.

Perhaps the most important lesson is that sophisticated skincare does not necessarily mean a longer routine. “For sensitive skin, sophistication lies in understanding the biology, identifying the triggers, and knowing when to stop adding and start protecting,” says the doctor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)