Chewing gum gives you a sharper jawline? Dermat calls it a myth and shares what actually works

Chewing gum is not just your regular mouth freshener. They also carry the heavy expectation of refining the jawline. No wonder many keep chewing the same, dehydrated rocky piece in hopes of it sculpting the face to get the coveted jaw contour. But is there any substance to this mainstream belief? Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaisharee Sharad, in an August 28 episode of HT Smartcast's Call Him Curious podcast, revealed that it is a big myth, and revealed one thing that actually may work towards toning your facial muscles to some extent.

Chewing gum sculpting the jaw is a myth

Dr Sharad said, “Jab aap chewing gum khayoge toh aapka masseter muscle voh hypertrophy ho jayega, bada hojeyega. Toh aapka yeh jo face ka cut hai, voh aur chauda hojayega. (If you chew gum, your masseter muscle will grow bigger, this can make your face look more ‘square’) It starts to look abnormal, so that is a myth.”

Your packet of chewing gum does not come with jawline-sharpening properties. What it does instead is actually make the jaw look broader and more square (the irony!) This so-called shortcut to getting a chiselled face will set you back, actually, creating an unusually wide jaw instead of the sleek jaw shape you were rooting for.

What works then?

The dermatologist further added that there are many facial expressions that negatively affect your face, like frowning a lot or squinting repeatedly, which can lead to fine lines. This applies to jaw clenching as well, such as when you lift weights in the gym. You are overusing certain muscles, which can make the face look broader or contribute to fine lines.

Now, what works then? Surprisingly, gargling does. Dr Sharad highlighted that gargling can positively affect your jaw muscles. Whether you do it with water or just mimic the motion, it engages the lower face muscles. This, in turn, boosts skin elasticity and can even help the face appear toned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.