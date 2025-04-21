Jawline goals: Experts reveal 4 ways to sculpt a snatched look without surgery

A sharp, well defined jawline is often seen as a symbol of youth and beauty where bones, muscles, skin and fat all play an important role in creating a well defined jawline. As we age, factors like sagging skin due to collagen depletion and loss of elasticity, loss of volume, fat accumulation around jawline and chin, bone resorption can alter its appearance. Is your jawline disappearing with age? 4 ways to get it back fast without surgery!(Image by Daisy Renteria)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, Board-Certified Super Specialist, Cosmetic Plastic and Hair Transplant Surgeon and Medical Director at DHI India, shared, “The muscles may weaken, leading to formation of a “double chin”. Preserving or restoring the jawline’s definition through various non-surgical, minimally invasive treatments can provide significant aesthetic benefits. These treatments help create a more balanced, youthful and sculpted facial profile, often in just one session, with little to no downtime.”

According to him, the most common and popular techniques used include:

1. Dermal fillers:

Whether to correct a weak jawline, restore lost volume, achieve a more sculpted appearance, dermal fillers are a safe, effective and convenient option to achieve your aesthetic goals. They are non-invasive, customizable with minimal downtime and immediate results.

Experts debunk myths about Dermal Fillers, say it is not the same as botox (Lucas Guimarães Bueno)

Types of dermal fillers used for jawline enhancement:

Hyaluronic acid fillers- HA fillers are ideal for adding volume to define the jaw line. Products like Juvéderm and Restylane are popular choices that offer instant results and can be easily moulded to create smooth natural contours.

Poly- l- lactic acid (Sculptra): Sculptra works by stimulating collagen growth overtime. It is suitable for those looking for subtle and long term jawline rejuvenation as it is semi-permanent.

2. HI-FU and RF:

These treatments use heat to stimulate collagen production tightening the skin and redefining the jawline.

HI-FU: It utilises ultrasound energy directed to SMAS layer of the skin. By delivering controlled heat to this layer, HI-FU encourages collagen remodelling, leading to lifted skin.

Embrace RF: a non-invasive, cutting-edge RF technology that combines radio frequency with micro needling to stimulate collagen production & tighten the skin.

FaceTite and NeckTite: a new cutting-edge non-invasive technology which works by employing a technique known as radio frequency- assisted lipolysis (RFAL).

In this technique, skin tissues are heated internally as well as externally to effectively tighten and lift sagging skin. It also helps with fat reduction especially around the jawline and neck contributing to a sculpted and contoured appearance.

3. Injection meso-lipolysis:

This technique involves injections of a fat dissolving substance directly into the subcutaneous fat layer beneath the skin. The solution contains ingredients like deoxycholic acid which breaks down fat cells enabling the body to naturally eliminate them overtime.

4. Botox:

For individuals with a broader jawline due to overactive masseter muscles, Botox helps relax these muscles resulting in a slimmer, more V-shaped or contoured jawline. Botox in platysmal muscles also help in in defining lower jaw line.

Bio injectables - the magic fix for all skin problems? (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Satish Bhatia, Board-Certified Dermatologist at the Indian Cancer Society Mumbai, explained, “As we age we lose volume in our face. Loss of bone, deep fat pads, as well as superficial fat pads and downward laxity of retaining/anchoring ligaments of the face are all common causes of skin sagging.”

He asserted, “It is important to recognise where it is originating from. Dermal fillers help to restore volume but the injector must know where changes occur and treat accordingly. Facial balancing is important as it creates balanced ratios for the chin and jawline. Chin is of prime importance when treating and balancing the lower face. Treating the chin should be a standard norm when treating the jawline for “harmonising” the face. Majority of the time the chin needs to be treated to restore the jowl lines or downward lines at the mouth angles to provide full symmetrical facial balance.”

He concluded, “With this, it is of paramount importance that your injector knows the lower face blood supply especially, the different routes of the mental artery. I, personally use limited filler syringes, which enables me to achieve a natural look for patients, not overdone giving a blowfish appearance. For me, my principle is less is more which gives me satisfying natural balanced results.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.