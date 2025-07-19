Calming to deep-cleansing: Why clay masks deserve a spot on your skincare beyond just your occasional spa-day pampering

The smooth, calming mask is commonly perceived in tune with the mainstream image in pop culture, commonly associated with vacation vibes (picture cucumber slices on the eyes, clay slathered across the face, and lounging in crisp white bathrobes in a hammock) Clay masks offer deep-cleansing properties.(Shutterstock)

But beyond just being a part of spa-day or tropical vacation aesthetic, the clay mask also has several properties like deep-cleansing and exfoliating, which make it a good addition to regular skincare routine. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to clarify more about the value of clay masks and the many benefits it has to offer.

Benefits of clay mask

Clay masks help to exfoliate.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kalpana Sarangi, Consultant, Cosmetic Dermatology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, highlighted that clay masks are one of the tools for exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. Further, it also has antibacterial properties, suitable for acne-prone skin.

Elaborating more on the benefits, she said,"Clay masks have been used for decades in dermatology practice for their numerous benefits. They absorb and remove impurities, toxins and sebum or excess oils from the skin, helping to unclog pores and reduce acne. Clays can exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, which can improve skin texture and tone. Certain clays have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help soothe and calm irritated skin. It also has antibacterial properties, which can help reduce acne-causing bacteria, hence reducing inflamed acne."

Moreover, clay masks are calming and help regulate the skin's pH. She added, “Clay can help balance the skin's pH and reduce the appearance of pores, leaving the skin looking smoother and more even-toned. Regular use of clay masks can help improve skin clarity by removing dead skin, excess oils, and reducing the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads. Kaolin and Bentonite are the two commonly used clays in masks. Clay masks can be a good addition to the skincare routine to improve the health and appearance of skin.”

Market timeline of clay masks and variants available

Clay masks are often used for spa-days on vacation.(Shutterstock)

Sunil Kumar Jain, Founder of MiNature Wellness, explained clay masks further by sharing market insights and perspective on their timeline and when they were adopted by mass consumers. He revealed that social media has been one of the major contributing factors to their surge.

He said, “The clean skincare, especially clay-based, started its powerful revival in 2015-2016 when people became more aware of clean products and folk medicine. There was a massive contribution to social media- Do-it-yourself clay mask regimes went viral when individuals shared the before and after results. This exposure led to interest, and clays became friendly and contemporary once more.”



Sunil further listed out the varieties of clay masks as seen in the market:

Bentonite clay: It is one among the numerous varieties of clays that people have embraced because of its deep-cleaning properties, especially on oily and acne-prone faces. Multani Mitti: Fuller’s earth (trade named as Multani Mitti) remains popular in India as a coolant and brightener. Rose clay: Rose clay is appreciated for its gentle cleansing and its ability to soothe sensitive skin. Many prefer it because it helps draw out impurities without over-drying or irritating the skin. Specialised clays: More recently, more specialised forms of clays such as French Green and Rhassoul have attracted more interest as well due to their more mineral-rich content, which causes a lighter exfoliation.

Personalisation is at the forefront of skincare today, and clay masks are no exception. He added, “Generally, customers now would like separate, single-ingredient clays which they are allowed to mix themselves as opposed to fitting masks. The tendency is labelled with the need for transparency, control, and a closer connection to skincare rituals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.