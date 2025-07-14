Sensitive skin? Doctor shares skincare and lifestyle tips based on Ayurveda: ‘Gut health directly affects skin health’

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zankhana M Buch, chief medical officer of Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, said skin issues and allergies — whether they appear as rashes, dryness, itching, or repeated flare-ups — are often more than just surface-level concerns. In Ayurveda, these conditions are viewed as signals of deeper imbalance and inflammation in digestion pathways, metabolism, and the immune complex, she said. Also read | Are traditional Indian skincare products like kumkumadi tailam actually good for you? Dermatologist reveals Dr Buch said that many plants and plant-based formulations used in Ayurveda skin care are being studied for their rich phytochemical content offering anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant effects. (Freepik)

What causes skin issues and can Ayurveda help?

“Rather than suppressing symptoms, Ayurveda works to correct the internal environment that is making those abnormal and unexpected manifestations and ensures the restoration of skin integrity. Ayurveda sees skin as a reflection of the body’s inner state — especially the strength of digestion (agni), the accumulation of toxins (ama), and the presence of imbalance (vikriti) in the doshas — vata, pitta, and kapha,” she said.

Dr Buch added, “Ayurveda has long emphasised that gut health directly affects skin health. When digestion is weak or irregular, it leads to accumulation of ama (toxic residue), which spreads through the bloodstream and can trigger skin eruptions, sensitivities, and inflammation. Modern science mirrors this as the gut–skin axis/biome, where poor digestion, microbiome imbalance, and inflammation in the gut are linked to eczema, acne, hives, and even rosacea.”

According to Dr Buch, skin allergy and ailment are mainly cause due to:

⦿ Excessively spicy, fried, fermented, or incompatible foods

⦿ Irregular routines — eating late, skipping meals, erratic sleep cycles

⦿ Emotional stress, suppressed anger, or overexertion

⦿ Seasonal changes, pollution, or use of harsh synthetic products

⦿ Sudden exposure to sharply contrasting temperatures

“Depending on the pattern of disturbance, the skin may show dryness, sensitivity, inflammation, oiliness, or itchiness. In Ayurveda, treatment is not random or purely subjective — it follows a systematic assessment of the individual’s current imbalance (vikriti), digestion (agni), and disease stage (avastha). As a result, while two patients may have the same biomedical diagnosis — such as eczema or urticaria — their Ayurveda formulations, diet plans, and therapies may differ, based on standardised principles of dosha involvement, toxin load (ama), tissue status (dhatu), and elimination channels (srotas). This approach ensures that care is personalised and protocol-driven,” she added.

The doctor shared that Ayurveda doesn’t treat the skin as separate from the rest of the body. It sees skin health as an outcome of balanced digestion, clear toxin elimination, well-regulated immunity, and a calm, steady lifestyle.(Shutterstock)

Plants used for reducing skin inflammation

Dr Buch said that many plants and plant-based formulations used in Ayurveda skin care are being studied for their rich phytochemical content offering anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant effects. “Plants used for reducing skin inflammation contain compounds like flavonoids, tannins, and alkaloids that help stabilise mast cells, reduce cytokine activity, and modulate immune response. These mechanisms are now being explored in the context of allergic skin conditions, autoimmune responses, and barrier repair,” she said.

Dr Buch added that Ayurveda uses these plants in whole-plant form or in synergistic combinations — where supportive ingredients enhance absorption and reduce toxicity — 'making the medicine both effective and gentle'. “These plants are infused into oils, decoctions, pastes, or internal formulations based on the person’s imbalance and stage of disease. It emolliates not just outside but also inside. They are not given in isolation, but as part of a broader system that also includes food, lifestyle, and cleansing / Panchakarma support,” she said.

Dr Buch shared that in moderate to chronic skin conditions, Panchakarma is administered to deeply cleanse the system, restore digestive and metabolic function, and prepare the body to respond better to therapeutic inputs. “Following Panchakarma, Twak Rasayana — formulations aimed at improving skin tone, texture, and skin integrity — is selectively introduced. These rasayanas are known for immune-regulating and inflammation-modulating properties and used to promote deeper tissue repair, support immune balance, and reduce recurrence. Their administration is guided by clinical context — taking into account the patient’s post-cleansing status, digestion, and disease chronicity.”

“Ayurveda recognises that the mind directly influences skin health. Stress, anxiety, and emotional unrest can disturb doshas, weaken digestion, and trigger toxin buildup (ama), leading to flare-ups and sensitivity. Modern research also links stress to impaired skin barrier and inflammation. Ayurveda approach addresses this by calming the mind through breath regulation, supportive herbs, and lifestyle adjustments, helping restore both mental and skin balance,” she said.

Lifestyle as medicine

Dr Buch said Ayurveda treats skin care as a way of life: daily habits, emotional hygiene, seasonal adjustments, and rest are equally important as medicines. According to her, skin health is supported through:

⦿ Adequate sleep and circadian rhythm regulation. Research has shown that previous ultraviolet light exposure can continue to damage the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the skin, even in the dark, and has demonstrated that repair of these skin cells peaks at night.

⦿ Avoidance of excessive heat, screen exposure, or irritant skin products especially ultra processed cosmetics.

⦿ Self-care practices like oil application (abhyanga), natural face packs, and cleansing routines

⦿ Gentle mind-body practices such as pranayama

According to Dr Buch: these small but consistent practices create the right conditions for internal balance and external clarity to return. “Ayurveda doesn’t treat the skin as separate from the rest of the body. It sees skin health as an outcome of balanced digestion, clear toxin elimination, well-regulated immunity, and a calm, steady lifestyle. In a time when many people are looking for natural, whole-person solutions to chronic skin issues and allergies, Ayurveda stands as both timeless and timely, rooted in tradition, aligned with emerging science, and deeply connected to the individual’s healing journey,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.