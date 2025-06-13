12 traditional Indian ways to approach food as per Ayurveda: Have slightly oily foods but don't eat too fast or slow

Are you looking for more traditional ways of approaching health and wellness? Specifically, are you interested in ancient practices like Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest medical systems, which originated in India thousands of years ago? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zankhana M Buch, chief medical officer of Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, shared how you can incorporate Ayurveda into your diet and meals. Also read | Simple Indian khichdi can be ultimate detox meal for everyone When you eat with intelligence, every meal becomes an opportunity to heal, to align, to live more fully. (Freepik)

Why is an Ayurvedic diet important?

Dr Buch said that Ayurveda doesn’t simply prescribe what to eat; it reshapes how you eat — and why. According to her, the buffet serves as a living metaphor for modern food habits — ‘mindless nibbling, incompatible pairings, and disruptive drinking patterns’.

She said, “Too many of us fill our plates with conflicting combinations — hot dishes paired with cold, dairy with citrus, heavy mains followed by rich sweets — creating digestive confusion. Meanwhile, cold, fizzy beverages shock the digestive fire (Agni), dilute enzymes, and throw off microbial balance. Even a single night of binge drinking can wreak havoc on gut flora and weaken immunity for weeks. Ayurveda doesn’t moralise; it metabolises. Its guidance revolves around protecting or disrupting Agni, the metabolic intelligence at the heart of digestion and health.”

Dr Buch added: “Ayurveda does not cast judgment. Instead, it sensitises us to the profound intelligence inherent in every bite. It reminds us that each meal is an opportunity to heal — and each bite a choice to nourish body, mind, and spirit. So the next time you stand in front of an overflowing buffet, or reach for a hurried snack, remember: you have the power to eat with intelligence. Allow your food nourish not just your body, but your being.”

12 golden rules of eating as per Ayurveda

‘Codified in classical texts and validated through centuries of practice’, Ayurveda’s eating principles offer an intelligent, preventive approach to nutrition, according to Dr Buch:

1. Eat warm, fresh food (Ushna): Stimulates digestion; avoid cold or reheated meals.

2. Include slightly oily foods (Snigdha): Aids nutrient absorption and balances dryness.

3. Portion wisely (Matra): Fill half your stomach with food, a quarter with water, and leave a quarter empty.

4. Wait until previous meal digests (Jirne): Avoid overlapping meals and snacks.

5. Avoid incompatible combinations (Viruddha Ahara): Like milk and citrus, or dessert right after a heavy meal.

6. Eat in a calm, clean space (Ishta Deshe): Your surroundings influence your digestion.

7. Don’t eat too fast (Na Ati Drutam): Savour, chew, be mindful.

8. Don’t eat too slowly (Na Ati Vilambitam): Finish before the food cools.

9. Avoid talking while eating (Ajalpan): Reduces air ingestion and distractions.

10. Avoid emotional disturbance while eating (Ahasan): Keep laughter and emotional upset away from the table.

11. Eat mindfully (Tan Manabhunjita): Focus fully on the act of eating.

12. Eat what suits you (Atma-Anukul): Based on age, season, digestion, disease, and constitution.

How to plan your meals

According to Dr Buch, food isn’t just fuel. It’s code. It programs your immunity, metabolism, cognition, and emotional state. When you eat with intelligence, every meal becomes an opportunity to heal, to align, to live more fully.

Dr Buch said that when it comes to food, timing plays a crucial role in guiding good health: “Eat your main meal when your digestive fire is strongest; rest gently afterward rather than dozing off or rushing back to work. Make dinner a light, early affair. Sip water between meals, not during them, to avoid diluting digestive enzymes. Limit screen time and emotional upheaval at the table so that each bite remains a conscious act. Tune your food to your individual needs — your age, activity level, digestion, and even mood.”

Here's what to keep in mind according to Dr Buch:

⦿ Breakfast: the mindful meal

“Breakfast should be warm, fresh, sattvic, and seasonal. The early morning hours (6-10 am) fall under Kapha kala, when the body feels heavy and sluggish. Ayurveda recommends starting the day with warm, light, easily digestible foods to gently awaken the Agni. Unlike contemporary cold or processed breakfast fads that disrupt Agni, Ayurveda suggests real, wholesome, home-cooked meals using local staples. Avoid bathing after breakfast, as it can disturb digestion and cause Ama — the root of many imbalances. Instead, a warm bath before breakfast supports circulation and primes Agni,” Dr Buch said.

⦿ Lunch: the main event

She added, “Midday, between 12 pm and 2 pm, marks the zenith of Agni. This is when your digestive fire burns strongest — your body is primed to extract maximum nourishment.” According to her, make lunch your largest and most balanced meal.

“Aim to include all six tastes — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent — to satisfy both body and mind. Freshly cooked, warm dishes that balance the five elements (earth, water, fire, air, space) will fuel you for the afternoon ahead. Post lunch, practise a brief, power pause - sit in Vajrasana (kneeling posture), or upright with a relaxed spine. Close your eyes, breathing slowly and evenly. This short ritual helps digestion, calms the mind, and stabilizes blood sugar,” she said.

⦿ Dinner: the lightest meal

Dr Buch concluded, “Come evening, your digestive fire has begun to wane. Aim to finish dinner by 7 or 8 pm so that at least two hours remain before bedtime. Choose light, warm, and easy-to-digest meals. Repeat the post-meal ritual immediately afterward to encourage restful sleep and overnight recovery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.