Cut-off time for eating dinner revealed: Study says it is...

There’s an ongoing debate on when to have dinners to dodge the health risks of consuming food late at night. According to a new study led by researchers from Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Columbia University, the best time to have early dinner is at 5 pm. Also read | Is your dinner time raising your risk of stroke? Know what an expert has to say Consuming more than 45% of daily calories after 5 PM can risk the disruption of blood sugar levels, leading to diabetes. (Unsplash)

Late dinner can cause diabetes

The study observes that consuming more than 45% of daily calories after 5 PM can risk the disruption of blood sugar levels, leading to diabetes. The study was published in Nutrition and Diabetes, which stated that having late dinners can disturb the body’s ability to metabolise glucose, and also disrupt the functioning of insulin. Also read | 6 positive dinner habits that can transform your health

Dr. Diana Díaz Rizzolo, one of the co-authors of the study, said, “The body's ability to metabolise glucose is limited at night, because the secretion of insulin is reduced, and our cells' sensitivity to this hormone declines due to the circadian rhythm, which is determined by a central clock in our brain that is coordinated with the hours of daylight and night.”

Late dinners can disturb the body’s ability to metabolise glucose, and also disrupt the functioning of insulin.(Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 26 individuals between the ages of 50 and 75, who were either overweight or diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. These participants were divided into two groups and was asked to consume the same food items, either late or early. The findings demonstrated that late eaters had higher glucose levels and lesser glucose tolerance. Also read | Many benefits of early dinner: How it helps you lose weight, sleep well and be happy

Do you eat late? Know the dangers:

Consuming high calories late in the night can cause significant health effects. The risk of diabetes is elevated in such cases, as well.

Weight gain: Consuming food late at night can lead to fat accumulation and weight gain. This happens because of reduced calorie burning, which leads to decreased fat burning abilities of the body.

Disturbed sleep patterns: Digesting food requires energy which activates the metabolism of the body. When we consume high calories late at night, it disrupts the natural circadian rhythm of the body, making it challenging to fall asleep.

Digestion issues: Digestive issues such as acid reflux, indigestion, gas and bloating are common when we eat late. Lying down right after eating can worsen these conditions. Also read | Why dinner should be the lightest meal of the day

Increased risk of diseases: eating late at night can lead to disrupted sleep cycles, weight gain and poor metabolism, which can further contribute to the risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.