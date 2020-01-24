e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fitness / Why dinner should be the lightest meal of the day

Why dinner should be the lightest meal of the day

When you’re asleep, the body needs to focus on rest and repair. In addition, your basal metabolic rate drops, further hampering digestion of food and absorption of nutrients.

fitness Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:19 IST
Bhavya Mishra
Bhavya Mishra
Hindustan Times
An ideal dinner should be low on fats, sugars and carbohydrates. You’re best off with soups, dalia or just rotis, sabzi and dal.
An ideal dinner should be low on fats, sugars and carbohydrates. You’re best off with soups, dalia or just rotis, sabzi and dal. (Shutterstock)
         

It is a proven fact that heavy dinners contribute to weight gain. As the adage goes, ‘Breakfast like a prince, lunch like king and dine like a pauper’. And that’s as true today as when that advice was coined.

Through the day, even with a sedentary lifestyle, the body is awake and active, and that means ir can digest its food effectively, and begin to use the energy created.

A heavy dinner, however, means that in the sluggish hours of sleep, the body is simultaneously trying to do what it’s meant to do — rest and repair — and what it now needs to do, which is digest the large meal you downed.

“It doesn’t help that, when you’re asleep, your basal metabolic rate drops, further hampering digestion of food and absorption of nutrients,” says Dr Komal Malik, a dietician at Max Smart Hospital.

So what time should you have dinner? Dr Komal recommends you eat your last meal / snack / indulgence of the day a minimum of two hours before bedtime. “In terms of how your body works, the ideal dinner time is 8 or 8.30 pm. That way there are still enough hours to digest and process the food before the body begins to get sluggish before sleep.”

An ideal dinner should be low on fats, sugars and carbohydrates. You’re best off eating soups, khichdi, dalia, roti-sabzi and dal, or something fresh and healthy like a quinoa salad. The meal should be a combination of protein and fiber. Opt for complex carbohydrates like rotis instead of simple carbs like rice and white bread.

tags
top news
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Realme’s first fitness band is confirmed to launch in India next month
Realme’s first fitness band is confirmed to launch in India next month
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news