Is your dinner time raising your risk of stroke? Know what an expert has to say

Your dinner time can impact your overall health in ways that you may not have imagined. Eating late at night can lead to weight trouble. It can also interfere with your sleep as your digestive system isn’t at rest and is busy burning the calories. But did you know that having your dinner late can also raise your risk of stroke. (Also read: World Sleep Day 2022: Bizarre sleep disorders you may not have heard about)

A recent study shows that having meals at irregular times or post 8 pm can increase the risk of haemorrhagic stroke which occurs when a blood vessel inside the skull bursts and bleeds into and around the brain.

How does dinner time raise risk of stroke?

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram cites a number of reasons how late dinner may raise the chance of stroke in people.

- Irregular dinner time leads to irregular hormonal secretion, which may affect both the blood sugar and blood pressure levels. And as we know clearly blood pressure levels are linked to acute haemorrhagic strokes. It is well known that the blood pressure may rise post dinner.

- Also, if we have dinner too close to mealtime, then the food is not very well metabolized. It leads to raise blood sugar, increased deposition of fat, which may affect the stroke risk.

Dr Gupta says it has been shown in earliest studies how people the stroke risk is higher for people who take meals within one hour of sleeping.

What is the right time to eat dinner for avoiding stroke risk

So, it is generally advised that you take dinner before 8 pm.

“Give at least a gap of an hour or so before eating. Do a light exercise before you go to sleep which leads to a better regulation of your sugar. That pressure and carbohydrate metabolism which helps to prevent the risk of stroke,” says Dr Gupta.

The neurologist suggests recommends one to not immediately go to sleep after meals which would help streamline the hormonal secretion and nerve transmitter balance which has a significant role in maintaining the blood pressure and blood sugar homeostasis and sleep.

“As we know, most strokes happen in the middle of the night or early morning. So, there is a significant possibility that altering your habits can be a very inexpensive way of controlling the stroke,” concludes Dr Gupta.

