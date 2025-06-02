Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Too hot to cook? Try these creative ways to enjoy nourishing cereals this summer

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2025 11:28 AM IST

Cereal for summer? You’ve been eating it all wrong! Beat the heat with these cool cereal hacks you’ll actually crave.

As the Indian summer intensifies, it is natural to gravitate toward lighter, cooler foods. In this context, ready-to-eat cereals present a highly versatile and convenient option, particularly during a season when hydration and nourishment are essential.

Granola goes glam: Check out these chilled ways to eat your breakfast like a boss.(Image by Pixabay)
This isn’t just breakfast — it’s your new summer obsession

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nadiya Merchant, Associate Director - Nutrition at Kellanova, shared, “Cereals such as corn flakes, wheat flakes, granola, and muesli provide a flexible base for creating a range of summer-appropriate meals and snacks that combine simplicity with nutritional value. One satisfying way to begin a hot day is with a chilled cereal and fruit bowl.”

She explained, “A breakfast consisting of high-fibre cereal served with cold milk or a plant-based alternative, and topped with seasonal fruits such as mango, papaya, banana, or berries, offers a refreshing and energising start. Adding a spoonful of chia or flax seeds introduces extra fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, while a light drizzle of honey can enhance flavour. This breakfast is not only cooling but also revitalising — well-suited for warm, humid mornings.”

 

Have whole-grain cereals to cut the risk of colon cancer.(Shutterstock)
To curb midday hunger, Nadiya Merchant suggested a layered cereal parfait offers a thoughtful and nutrient-rich option. She said, “Begin with a base of multigrain cereals, followed by a layer of Greek yoghurt, then a topping of seasonal fruit purée such as mango or stewed berries. Finish with a sprinkle of toasted nuts and seeds to introduce texture and deliver important micronutrients, including magnesium, iron, and vitamin E.”

When hydration meets nutrition:

Another refreshing choice is a cereal-based smoothie. Nadiya Merchant said, “Blending your preferred cereal with chilled milk or a non-dairy alternative, along with fibre-rich fruits like peaches or papayas, results in a portable, hydrating beverage that delivers essential carbohydrates, fibre and vitamins.”

Cereals can also be consumed directly from the pack as a convenient snack. Nadiya Merchant said, “A handful of granola or muesli offers a mix of whole grains, dried fruits, and seeds — ideal for on-the-go moments when a quick and nourishing energy source is needed.”

According to the guidelines, a healthy plate of food should consist of fruits and vegetables as the half. The other half should consist of cereals, millets, pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oilseeds, milk and curd. (Unsplash)
According to the guidelines, a healthy plate of food should consist of fruits and vegetables as the half. The other half should consist of cereals, millets, pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oilseeds, milk and curd. (Unsplash)

 

Summer meals don’t have to compromise on flavour or nutritional quality. With a few simple ingredients and creative pairings, cereals can be transformed into cooling, hydrating, and nutrient-dense options that support overall well-being throughout the season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Monday, June 02, 2025
