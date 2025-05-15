Struggling with oily skin, acne, and clogged pores in the summer heat? Dermat shares 5 tips to manage

Rising temperatures and humidity can take a serious toll on your skin. The summer heat often leads to increased oil production, clogged pores, and breakouts, making acne and other skin issues more common during this season. Also read | Is your skin lacking nourishment? Dermat shares signs, steps to add antioxidants to skincare routine The summer heat often leads to increased oil production, clogged pores, and breakouts.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Shishira L, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited said, “Higher temperatures lead to excess sweat and sebum, often causing clogged pores and acne flare-ups. If your skin feels greasy soon after washing or you’re noticing more pimples and blackheads, the weather could be a contributing factor.” The dermatologist shared five tips on how to address skin issues.

1. Cleanse smartly:

Use a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser twice a day, morning and night. Avoid over-cleansing, which can irritate and worsen breakouts. If you sweat during the day, rinse with water and pat dry. Weekly once, use a salicylic acid-based clay mask to absorb excess sebum and exfoliate gently.

2. Moisturise wisely:

Don’t skip moisturiser. Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic one with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera. To reduce the greasy feel, apply it and your sunscreen with a 3–5 minute gap, ideally 30 minutes before stepping out, so the product is absorbed well.

3. Choose the right sunscreen:

Pick an oil-free, gel-based, or mattifying sunscreen (SPF 30+). Ingredients like zinc oxide and niacinamide help prevent breakouts while offering UV protection. Tinted sunscreens can double up as makeup, reducing the number of products on your skin and the chance of clogged pores.

Applying sunscreen is a no-brainer and the easiest hack to keep your skin protected. (Shutterstock)

4. Scalp matters:

Dandruff control is essential as scalp and facial skin are connected. Cleanse your scalp with an anti-dandruff shampoo 2–3 times a week to manage excess oil and reduce face breakouts.

5. Night routine add-on:

Use a salicylic acid-based serum at night for 30 minutes to 1 hour (short-contact therapy). This helps with mild exfoliation and keeps pores unclogged without over-drying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.