Are traditional Indian skincare products like kumkumadi tailam actually good for you? Dermatologist reveals

Kumkumadi skincare is an Ayurvedic approach that utilises a traditional formulation to promote radiant and glowing skin. This ancient Indian remedy combines saffron with nourishing herbal oils and extracts to support skin health. Mumbai-based dermatologist and trichologist Geetanjali Shetty shared if 'natural skincare products' like kumkumadi thailam actually work. Kumkumadi thailam is generally considered safe for most skin types, but like any skincare product, it may have some potential side effects, especially if not used properly or if you have sensitive skin.

Why using natural products can be risky

When asked if 'natural products' were a sham, she said, “We were taught that natural is something that will rot. So these skincare products are not talking about a natural product but a natural ingredient. If it is natural, you have to keep it in the fridge. There are natural products that you really have to refrigerate, but all products are not ‘natural’ just because they say so or have kumkumadi thailam or some kesar or saffron in them.”

Be cautious and informed

Dr Shetty added that before using natural products, especially for skincare concerns, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional – as by being cautious and informed, you can enjoy the benefits of natural products while minimising potential risks.

She said, “Natural products are a beautiful thing that can be used. I am not talking about natural formulations, I am talking about homecare. But you know what is the sad bit? It is when you don't know whether lemon will suit you or raw milk. Tumeric will treat your issue or multani mitti? Now, all this comes from Ayurveda and therefore, an Ayurvedic doctor can tell you what to use. So, if you love natural products, your doctor has to be an Ayurvedic certified doctor who can tell you, 'Okay, you have oily skin, use Fuller's Earth'. But by yourself, if you are applying lemon on your skin just because an influencer is doing it, then it is the wrong skincare. So, I am a big advocate for natural products, but I always say it is a challenge to get to what is going to suit you. You cannot keep trying everything. A lot of patients come to me because of the side-effects of these natural products.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.