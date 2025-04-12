Return of Ayurvedic powerhouses: Kumkumadi to saffron and waterless products, here's what's trending in clean beauty

Using natural, fundamental ingredients, being aware of their origins and reducing waste are the basis of the future of organic skincare. Consumers want to know what goes in products and how they are formulated so, it much more than just how well they work. Skincare’s future is here and it is rooted in ancient Ayurveda secrets and zero waste.(Photo by Beauty Glimpse)

Here’s why skincare is going back to basics

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meenal Khanna Kwatra, Founder of Amantyacare, shared, “The idea is to make skincare cleaner, not just for the skin but for the environment too. For generations, skincare came from nature. Kumkumadi tailam, saffron and turmeric for instance were more than just ingredients; they were everyday solutions.”

She added, “Today, making sure they originate from the proper sources is now just as important as using them. Brands must be honest with consumers about what they are putting on their skin. Additionally, packaging is changing.”

Saffron provides valuable nourishment, protects the skin and hair from the harmful effects of UV rays and imparts radiance, lustre and beauty to the skin.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Meenal Khanna Kwatra explained, “Glass is replacing plastic, and biodegradable materials are becoming more widely used. Small details like shaving lids made of compressed wood can make a big difference in waste reduction.”

Why everyone’s switching to waterless beauty (Hint: It’s better for your skin and the planet)

The expert highlighted that waterless products are making a comeback too. She elaborated, “Traditional skincare often relied on oils and powders instead of water-heavy formulas. Now, solid cleansers, concentrated serums, and melt-in-body oils are bringing that idea back—less water, more benefits.”

Asserting that clean beauty is not just for a select group anymore as good skincare should be available to everyone, Meenal Khanna Kwatra said, “Products are not labeled by gender or restricted to one skin type. Instead, they focus on real skin concerns, making them useful for more people.”

Turmeric - Turmeric is healthy for the skin. It is advised to mix turmeric powder with water and create a paste. This paste can be applied to the cracked ankles thrice a week.

She opined, “Moving forward, skincare will continue blending old wisdom with new research. The goal remains the same—safe, effective products made with care for both people and the planet.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.