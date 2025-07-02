Mistaking sweaty skin in monsoon for moisturised? Know how face mists may help hydrate and reduce seasonal skin issues

Monsoon, even though it brings respite from the summer heat, also brings a new set of challenges for your skin. The skin's texture becomes more vulnerable to issues like excess oil and clogged pores. It may feel grimy from the moisture in the air, but don't mistake the sticky, humid skin texture for moisturised skin. While the need for hydration is usually more stressed during winters, you are likely overlooking it during the monsoon, deceived by sweaty skin. In fact, despite the sheen on your face, your skin may still be dehydrating, crying out for non-greasy, refreshing hydration. Face mist hydrates your skin.(Freepik)

Dr Milli Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique and Expert at Oteria, shared with HT Lifestyle how using the right face mist during the monsoon can not only help with hydration but also reduce the chances of skin issues.

Explaining the advantages of using face mists during monsoon, she said, “Monsoon skin issues usually happen because the skin barrier gets disrupted and there’s an imbalance of microbes on the skin. The high humidity makes it easy for clogged pores, fungal acne, and inflammation to develop. That’s why using a face mist is really helpful; it keeps your skin hydrated without feeling greasy. It refreshes and soothes your skin, helps balance oil production, and can even protect against pollution and bacteria that thrive in damp weather. Right now, your skin really needs lightweight hydration, not heavy layers. A good face mist can calm, protect, and rebalance your skin, all with just a quick spray. "

But should you grab just any mist off the shelf? Turns out, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. In fact, picking the wrong one, instead of moisturising your face, does the opposite; it dries the skin out. Addressing this, Dr Milli Sinha said, “Not all face mists are the same, so it’s important to avoid ones with a lot of alcohol, as they can dry your skin out over time. Instead, you can go for mists with nature-derived ingredients that not only hydrate but also target issues like oiliness, inflammation, and dullness that are common during the monsoon.”

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to sticky skin this rainy season: Doctor shares 8 tips to monsoon-proof your skincare

Dr Sinha shared a guide with us, outlining the key ingredients to look for in face mists that may help improve existing skin issues, along with suggestions on when to use them:

Ingredients to look for in face mist

1. Kiwi extract and Ashwagandha

Kiwi extract and ashwagandha are excellent for monsoon skincare because they work together to protect and balance the skin. Kiwi’s antioxidants and vitamin C help revive tired skin, boost collagen, and control excess oil, preventing greasiness and dullness common in humid weather.

Ashwagandha soothes inflammation, strengthens the skin’s barrier, and reduces stress at the cellular level, helping the skin stay calm and resilient against the humidity and pollution typical of the monsoon season.

2. Strawberry extract

Known for its astringent properties, strawberries tone the skin and help tighten pores.

Rich in vitamin C and alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), it gently exfoliates dead skin cells and promotes a brighter, fresher-looking complexion, just what your skin needs to combat the dullness and congestion often triggered by monsoon humidity.

3. Rose Extract and Hyaluronic acid

Rose extract soothes irritation and calms inflammation, which is common when skin feels overheated or stressed in humid weather.

Hyaluronic acid draws moisture into the skin without making it greasy, providing deep, lightweight hydration. This combination helps maintain a healthy skin barrier, keeping skin balanced, calm, and comfortable even in the stickiest, most unpredictable monsoon days.

4. Spring water:

Spring water is the star that works wonders for monsoon skin. This pure, mineral-rich mist refreshes and hydrates without heaviness, calming irritation and balancing oiliness.

Its natural goodness strengthens your skin’s barrier, shielding you from the damp weather’s pesky infections and leaving your skin fresh, calm, and glowing all season long.

When to use face mist?

Face mist can be used to prep the skin before applying serum.(Shutterstock)

Morning boost : Post-cleansing, mist to prep the skin before serums or sunscreen.

: Post-cleansing, mist to prep the skin before serums or sunscreen. Midday refresh : A quick spritz revives tired, greasy skin at work or while commuting.

: A quick spritz revives tired, greasy skin at work or while commuting. Post-workout cleanse: After sweating, mists with anti-bacterial properties like fruit acids or rosewater help cleanse and cool skin on the go.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.