When you think of recent celebrity weddings, larger-than-life ceremonies, lavish garments, a riot of colours, and grand celebrations perfectly define them. Think Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's ivory-themed photos; Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda's internet-breaking, traditional celebrations; Sobhita Dhulipala being drenched in flowers at her haldi; or Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looking into each other's eyes while folding their hands during their wedding. Also Read | Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's dreamy Greek wedding: Bride and groom serve understated luxury in Tarun Tahiliani outfits

House On The Clouds (HOTC) founder and director Siddharth Sharma. (House On The Clouds)

These pictures are probably pinned in every bride-to-be's marriage moodboard, and House On The Clouds (HOTC) founder and director Siddharth Sharma is the man behind them. Recently, he captured the wedding of renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kaviya Maran, and the pictures from their sun-kissed Greece celebrations are all over the internet. After the wedding, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Siddharth to understand the how and why behind making that perfect bridal shot, celebrity weddings, a moment as a wedding photographer that reframed his craft, and more. Excerpts from the interview Behind the lens: How do you capture the perfect wedding shot? We have never believed that the perfect moment is necessarily the one we plan. Mostly it’s the one that unfolds naturally. Our approach begins a lot more in advance…We take the time to know the couple, understand their personalities and get familiar with the people who make up their world. We like to approach a wedding almost like a close friend would, with a sense of familiarity, being present and involved, but never intrusive.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara advani's wedding. (House On The Clouds)

We believe that the more comfortable people are around us, the more naturally they begin to be themselves. And that’s when some of the most meaningful moments find their way to us. A moment that always gets you emotional Absolutely. I think there’s always something that gets to you. There’s something about weddings… the emotions are heightened, the happiness is infectious, and people seem to feel everything a little more deeply than they normally would. There’s a certain energy in the air. People are more vulnerable, more expressive, and often overwhelmed with happiness. And when you’re witnessing all of this so closely, it’s hard not to get swept up in it. There are always moments that bring a tear of joy, even when you’re looking at them from behind the lens.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding. (House On The Clouds)

You have clicked pictures for Aditi-Siddharth, Athiya-KL Rahul, Parineeti-Raghav, now Anirudh-Kaviya, and many more celebrity weddings. The pictures you click become a trend, and people try to recreate them. How do you feel about that? It's very humbling to see the love and appreciation our photograph receives, especially when a moment we’ve captured goes on to inspire someone else’s wedding.. It’s also quite gratifying to look back at how far we’ve come…from our early days to being entrusted with documenting some of the country’s most celebrated weddings. That journey, and the people we’ve met along the way, mean a great deal to us. At the same time, I think every wedding has its own personality. If something we’ve created inspires someone, that’s wonderful. But there’s nothing quite like finding something that is truly their own.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. (House On The Clouds)

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding was your first celebrity wedding assignment. What changed after that, and how was it shooting for them? Not our first, but Alia and Ranbir’s wedding holds a special place for us as it opened our work up to a much wider audience. The response was overwhelming, and it was incredibly gratifying to see the photographs resonate with so many people. What changed was the reach and visibility of our work, but not the way we approached a wedding. We continued to place the same importance on getting to know the people, understanding their dynamics, and finding the moments that matter. For us, the intention has always been to tell each story in a way that feels honest and true to the people living it. Was there a moment as a wedding photographer that reframed your craft? Nine years ago, I was supposed to photograph an elopement in the desert in Jaisalmer. I was really excited about it, especially from a visual standpoint. But when I arrived, the couple told me they were running late and had decided to have the ceremony in their room instead.

Alanna Pandey and Ivor's white wedding. (House On The Clouds)

As a photographer, I remember feeling quite disappointed. I had imagined the desert, the landscape and everything that could make for a beautiful set of photographs. But when the couple explained that this was a deeply emotional moment for them, and that the visuals weren’t really what mattered, it made me pause. It was a small but important moment for me. It changed the way I looked at weddings. I began to understand that what makes a moment special isn’t always how it looks, but what it means to the people experiencing it. And that’s something I’ve carried with me ever since. What goes on behind the scenes when you are shooting a celebrity wedding? Behind the scenes, our approach is not very different from how we would photograph any other wedding. The scale may be larger, the timelines tighter, and there may be more moving parts to navigate, but our focus remains on the people and the moments unfolding around them.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding. (House On The Clouds. )

What led to the birth of House On the Clouds? I studied engineering and went on to work in the IT industry, but I had always been drawn to the visual side of things. I was interested in detail, composition and aesthetics, even before I had considered photography as a career. I moved to the US for work and spent my winters there experimenting with conceptual photography in the confines of my small room. With the sun setting as early as 4 PM and fewer opportunities to step outdoors, photography became a way to spend those long, quiet evenings creatively. When I moved back to India in 2012, I returned to a career in IT, but photography stayed with me. In 2014, a friend asked me to photograph his wedding because I owned a DSLR. I had never considered myself a wedding photographer, and weddings weren’t necessarily where I saw myself creatively. But that first experience, an interfaith wedding with its own unique dynamics, turned out to be surprisingly rewarding. The response to the photographs encouraged me to take on my first paid assignment in 2015, while continuing to work in IT during the week.

A candid moment from Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. (House On the Clouds)