Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's dreamy Greek wedding: Bride and groom serve understated luxury in Tarun Tahiliani outfits

Composer Anirudh Ravichander married businesswoman Kaviya Maran at a grand wedding ceremony attended by their close family and friends in Athens, Greece, on November 11. The same day, Anirudh posted pictures, clicked by House On The Clouds, from two ceremonies, one of which was the couple's wedding, and captioned his post, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11.” Also Read | Rajinikanth dances to his chartbuster Manasilaayo with newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kaviya Maran at the wedding party in Greece For their wedding, Anirudh and Kaviya chose blush pink and ivory hues crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani—an exquisite celebration of understated luxury. Towering floral installations, cascading white orchids, lush ivory blooms, an all-white floral mandap, a reflective aisle, a romantic seaside backdrop, and delicate blush accents created an ethereal ceremony setting where every detail spoke of elegance. Decoding Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding looks

To tie the knot, Anirudh and Kaviya chose designer Tarun Tahiliani to design their outfits. The bride wore a gorgeous blush-pink, floor-length lehenga featuring intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. Delicate sequins, beads, and shimmering embellishments add a luxurious finish. A beautifully fitted blouse with short sleeves complements the voluminous flared skirt. To match Kaviya's soft rose-pink romantic, contemporary bridal look, Anirudh wore a custom elegant ivory-beige traditional ensemble. A blush-pink silk shirt, paired with a matching veshti and an intricately embroidered jacket featuring detailed threadwork and traditional motifs, completed his look. Subtle waist draping on the veshti added structure and refinement. While Kaviya's glam with the blush-pink lehenga included a dual-row diamond necklace and chain paired with drop earrings, bangles, rings, long tresses styled with a soft blowout, and minimal blush-toned glam, Anirudh styled his wedding outfit with layered necklaces and beige-toned suede loafers. The beach vibes