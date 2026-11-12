Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's dreamy Greek wedding: Bride and groom serve understated luxury in Tarun Tahiliani outfits
Composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kaviya Maran wed in a private ceremony in Athens, Greece, surrounded by family and friends. Here's what they wore.
Composer Anirudh Ravichander married businesswoman Kaviya Maran at a grand wedding ceremony attended by their close family and friends in Athens, Greece, on November 11. The same day, Anirudh posted pictures, clicked by House On The Clouds, from two ceremonies, one of which was the couple's wedding, and captioned his post, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11.”
Also Read | Rajinikanth dances to his chartbuster Manasilaayo with newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kaviya Maran at the wedding party in Greece
For their wedding, Anirudh and Kaviya chose blush pink and ivory hues crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani—an exquisite celebration of understated luxury. Towering floral installations, cascading white orchids, lush ivory blooms, an all-white floral mandap, a reflective aisle, a romantic seaside backdrop, and delicate blush accents created an ethereal ceremony setting where every detail spoke of elegance.
Decoding Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding looks
To tie the knot, Anirudh and Kaviya chose designer Tarun Tahiliani to design their outfits. The bride wore a gorgeous blush-pink, floor-length lehenga featuring intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. Delicate sequins, beads, and shimmering embellishments add a luxurious finish. A beautifully fitted blouse with short sleeves complements the voluminous flared skirt.
To match Kaviya's soft rose-pink romantic, contemporary bridal look, Anirudh wore a custom elegant ivory-beige traditional ensemble. A blush-pink silk shirt, paired with a matching veshti and an intricately embroidered jacket featuring detailed threadwork and traditional motifs, completed his look. Subtle waist draping on the veshti added structure and refinement.
While Kaviya's glam with the blush-pink lehenga included a dual-row diamond necklace and chain paired with drop earrings, bangles, rings, long tresses styled with a soft blowout, and minimal blush-toned glam, Anirudh styled his wedding outfit with layered necklaces and beige-toned suede loafers.
The beach vibes
For another ceremony, Kaviya made a statement in a glamorous two-piece outfit featuring a sleeveless, high-neck corset-style blouse adorned with intricate silver-and-rose-gold embroidery, shimmering beadwork, and delicate tassel detailing. She paired it with a dramatic dusty mocha-brown sheer skirt featuring layered chiffon and fluid panels.
Anirudh, on the other hand, complemented Kaviya in an ensemble that embraces relaxed luxury. He looked dapper in a statement ivory jacket featuring tropical-inspired palm tree and landscape sequined motifs in olive green, brown, and black hues.
Layered over an open-neck, chocolate-brown embellished shirt and voluminous dark-brown pleated trousers, his outfit is a great departure from standard groom looks. A delicate pendant necklace, tinted sunglasses, and black shoes complete his contemporary resort-inspired ensemble.
About Anirudh and Kaviya
Anirudh is one of the highest-paid music composers in the country. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, the wife of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Kaviya Maran is an entrepreneur. She is the daughter of filmmaker and industrialist Kalanithi Maran, CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and an executive director at Sun TV Network.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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