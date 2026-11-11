Rajinikanth dances to his chartbuster Manasilaayo with newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran at the wedding party in Greece

Anirudh married Sun Group heiress Kavya Maran on November 11 in an intimate ceremony. The composer also gave fans their first glimpse of the wedding by sharing a photograph on Instagram. He captioned it, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11”.

Superstar Rajinikanth had a gala time at nephew, music composer, Anirudh Ravichander's wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece. A video from the celebrations, showing the actor dancing and enjoying the festivities, has caught the attention of fans on social media. The wedding, which was attended by close family members and a select group of guests, has been making headlines, with Rajinikanth's presence adding to the excitement around the celebrations.

Rajinikanth attends Anirudh and Kavya's wedding The wedding festivities reportedly began on November 10 with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony, known as Nichayathartham, followed by the wedding the next day. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were also among the prominent guest .

Rajinikanth was among the family members who travelled to Greece for the wedding along with wife Latha. He was spotted at Chennai airport with his daughter Aishwarya before heading for the celebrations. The newly surfaced video of the superstar dancing has fans delighted, to see him enjoying the family occasion.

In the viral clip, he can be seen dancing to Manasilaayo from his film Vettaiyan. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh, had become a chartbuster upon its release. The actor appeared to be enjoying the moment along with the newlyweds and Maran family.