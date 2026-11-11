Rajinikanth dances to his chartbuster Manasilaayo with newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran at the wedding party in Greece
Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander married Sun Group heiress Kavya Maran on November 11 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was held in Greece.
Superstar Rajinikanth had a gala time at nephew, music composer, Anirudh Ravichander's wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece. A video from the celebrations, showing the actor dancing and enjoying the festivities, has caught the attention of fans on social media. The wedding, which was attended by close family members and a select group of guests, has been making headlines, with Rajinikanth's presence adding to the excitement around the celebrations.
Anirudh married Sun Group heiress Kavya Maran on November 11 in an intimate ceremony. The composer also gave fans their first glimpse of the wedding by sharing a photograph on Instagram. He captioned it, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11”.
Rajinikanth attends Anirudh and Kavya's wedding
The wedding festivities reportedly began on November 10 with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony, known as Nichayathartham, followed by the wedding the next day. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were also among the prominent guest .
Rajinikanth was among the family members who travelled to Greece for the wedding along with wife Latha. He was spotted at Chennai airport with his daughter Aishwarya before heading for the celebrations. The newly surfaced video of the superstar dancing has fans delighted, to see him enjoying the family occasion.
In the viral clip, he can be seen dancing to Manasilaayo from his film Vettaiyan. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh, had become a chartbuster upon its release. The actor appeared to be enjoying the moment along with the newlyweds and Maran family.
About Anirudh and Kavya Maran
The marriage brings together two prominent names from the entertainment and business worlds. Anirudh is among the most sought-after music composers in the country, especially in Tamil cinema. He also made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023 and has also composed for his upcoming film King. Kavya, meanwhile, is the CEO and co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network.
Following the wedding, Anirudh also shared few more pictures from their wedding festivities. For this particular ceremony, Kavya wore an earthy brown outfit featuring a sleeveless, high-neck blouse adorned with intricate silver and gold embellishments. She paired it with a flowing sheer skirt detailed with cascading strings of beads and pearls, completing the look with statement earrings and stacked bangles. The music composer, meanwhile, went for a striking resort-inspired look in a cream jacket featuring embroidered palm trees, ocean waves and a crescent moon. He layered it over a sheer brown shirt with metallic detailing and teamed it with relaxed, draped trousers and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses.
Couple to host reception in Chennai
While the Greece wedding was a private affair, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business are expected to attend. Reports suggest that invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several other political leaders and film industry personalities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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