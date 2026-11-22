Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of illness among young children and can range from a mild infection to a serious condition requiring hospitalisation.

Dr Subhrajit Parida, a consultant in paediatrics and neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, described the disease as a lung infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs, which may fill with fluid or pus, making it difficult for children to breathe normally.

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Pneumonia is commonly caused by viruses and bacteria. It can affect children of all ages, but infants and children below five years are particularly vulnerable. A child may initially develop symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and reduced appetite.

“Since its early symptoms can resemble those of a common cold or flu, parents need to recognise the warning signs,” Dr Parida told HT Lifestyle. The signs he shared that indicate the infection is likely affecting the lungs are as follows.

Early warning signs of pneumonia In the words of the paediatrician, “One of the most important symptoms parents should watch for is rapid breathing. If a child is breathing faster than usual, even while resting, it could indicate that the lungs are struggling to supply enough oxygen.”

Dr Parida further noted that parents may also notice the chest or the area below the ribs pulling inward with every breath that their child takes, which is a significant warning sign.

Other symptoms of pneumonia that he pointed out include: