HPV (human papillomavirus) is a common virus that most sexually active individuals may be exposed to sometime during their lives, without being aware of it, as it typically does not produce symptoms. According to Dr Amita Naithani, senior consultant – gynae-oncology and robotic surgery at Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Centre, most people recover from the infection spontaneously within a year or two.

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However, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, she cautioned that a cause for concern is that some high-risk HPVs can remain in the body for several years.

“Persistent infection is one that lasts for a long time. HPV infection may cause abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix over time. Some of these changes can eventually turn into cervical cancer unless they are found and treated,” she explained.