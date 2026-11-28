The safety of drinking water cannot be determined simply by whether it comes from a sealed bottle, a home water purifier or a municipal tap.

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According to Dr Kshitiz Sharan, consultant gastroenterologist at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida West, what matters most is the quality of the source water, the treatment it undergoes, the possibility of contamination during storage and distribution, and whether it meets prescribed drinking water standards.

He went on to share the differences among the three and the risks each poses with HT Lifestyle, as follows:

Risks of drinking bottled water Packaged drinking water is often perceived as the safest option for consumption because it comes in sealed bottles. However, packaging does not automatically guarantee purity, Dr Sharan pointed out.

Bottled water can become contaminated during manufacturing, bottling, transportation or storage, particularly if quality-control measures are inadequate.

In the words of the gastroenterologist, “It is important to check that the product complies with applicable FSSAI standards, is properly sealed, has a valid manufacturing and expiry date, and is stored away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Consumers should also avoid reusing single-use plastic bottles for prolonged periods.”

Purpose of drinking RO water RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifiers can be useful in areas where groundwater has high total dissolved solids (TDS), excessive salinity or certain dissolved contaminants.

Dr Sharan noted that the RO technology can remove several dissolved impurities, including certain heavy metals, nitrates, and salts. However, he did point out that RO is not necessary for every household.

“If the source water is already safe and has acceptable TDS levels, excessive purification may not offer additional health benefits. RO systems can also remove naturally occurring minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Therefore, households should select purification technology based on actual water-testing results rather than marketing claims,” he noted.