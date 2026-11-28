Back pain is a common complaint among young adults. Although many people associate back and knee pain with middle age, both can affect people in their 20s and 30s. But many don't take it seriously and resort to home remedies. The instinct is to overlook aching back pain after a long day at a desk or shrug off a sore knee once you apply a balm that reduces the pain. But why are such complaints being seen so early? And when should back or knee pain be taken seriously?

ALSO READ: Working from bed? Orthopaedic surgeon warns against common WFH habits causing neck and back pain

We asked two doctors what everyday habits may contribute to back pain, which changes may help prevent it and when recurring knee pain deserves medical attention.

Are doctors seeing more young adults with back pain? We asked Dr Amit Sharma, consultant spine surgeon at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, whether he was seeing more young adults come to him with back pain.

“Pain and slipped discs are showing up more often in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. We hear about it now because of better awareness, easier access to MRI scans and people seeing their doctors sooner. Our changing way of life is also putting more strain on the spine,” he told HT Lifestyle.

What habits are causing back pain? Back pain can seem sudden. But, upon closer attention, you will realise some everyday habits have been putting strain on the lower back over time, so it does not exactly develop suddenly. Dr Sharma described sitting for long periods as ‘one of the big issues.’

"If you work in an office or from home, you might sit for 8 to 12 hours a day, in bad posture. This puts pressure on the lower back and can lead to disc wear over time,” he said.

Another factor may come as a surprise to people who exercise regularly. Dr Sharma pointed to the rise of fitness culture and the pressure people can put on their backs when they push themselves too hard.

"Sports like pickleball, tennis, running and hard workouts can put a lot of load on the spine,” he noted. He explained that the risk comes from pushing your body beyond what it can handle, especially if you increase the intensity before building up your fitness or give yourself too little time to recover between sessions.

Lastly, Dr Sharma said dietary habits may also play a role in disc health. He discussed that spinal discs have a limited blood supply and rely on nearby tissues for nutrients. A poor diet, he added, may affect how well the discs function.