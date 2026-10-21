From poor posture to prolonged sitting, doctor explains why desk jobs can trigger back pain in working professionals
Spending hours at your desk can affect your back health. An orthopedic surgeon shares practical ways to reduce back pain and maintain better spinal health.
The modern workplace has changed significantly, bringing a new challenge for the body, and that is back pain. Many people assume that resting is good for the spine. However, prolonged sitting can place stress on the lower back and is a common concern among working professionals. Sitting for long hours limits movement, which can contribute to muscle stiffness and discomfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinod Kumar Goyal, senior consultant orthopedic surgeon, Kailash Hospital, Noida, shared ways to protect your spinal health.
Also read | From poor posture to intense exercise: Spine specialist explains why younger adults should pay attention to persistent back pain and disc health
The ergonomics of a workstation
Dr Goyal highlighted that the style of a workplace affects the health of the back. A properly organised workplace can significantly decrease the chances of having problems with muscles and joints. “The monitor has to be set at or below the level of the person’s eyes in order not to create a strain in the neck,” said Dr Goyal. The feet have to be flat on the ground, and the position of the hips and knees has to be approximately at the same height. However, it is necessary to remember the importance of taking regular breaks.
When to consult a doctor?
The pain felt in your back, even if it’s mild, many times it is neglected. Weak back muscles can improve with the right mobility and exercises, while ongoing pain is often attributed to such things as tiredness or incorrect posture.
Back troubles can also be affected by lifestyle habits like smoking, stress, and diet. However, if back pain comes with new problems with bowel and bladder functions, numbness in the groin and genital area, or weakness in the legs, it’s urgent to seek medical attention, for these symptoms suggest that the nerves might be compressed.
The combination of back pain and fever, particularly when accompanied by malaise, should also be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Pain extending from the back to the leg can indicate sciatica, though the doctor needs to perform the diagnosis first.
Make small changes in your routine
A typical eight-hour desk job can result in back pain, but it doesn’t have to. “One way to avoid this is to configure your workstation in a way that is ergonomic for your body and ensure that you regularly take breaks to stretch or simply get up and walk around,” Dr Goyal advised.
A good tip is to move every half hour or so, but the optimal frequency may differ from person to person. Long periods of back pain should not simply be accepted as a fact of life. Properly outfitting your workstation, taking frequent breaks, and staying physically active should facilitate easier use of your back.
Back and core strengthening exercises can help improve the tone of back muscles and keep them healthy. If you have persistent pain in your back, talk to a physician. There are simple things you can do that would not require too much effort but would greatly improve your quality of life while working at a desk.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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