Work from home, pain at home: Physiotherapist explains how prolonged sitting can trigger back pain, neck stiffness and other musculoskeletal problems

The work-from-home culture has made professional life more flexible, but it has also brought a growing health concern into focus. Backaches, neck stiffness, shoulder discomfort and hip pain are increasingly common among people who spend long hours working at their desks without adequate movement or ergonomic support.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Agrawal, Department of Physiotherapy, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains how prolonged sitting and poor ergonomics contribute to musculoskeletal pain and shares practical ways to prevent it. (Also read: Getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep but still feeling exhausted? Pulmonologist Dr Shivani Swami on what your body could be telling you )

The hidden physical cost of sitting for hours “The human body is designed for movement, not prolonged sitting. When we remain in one position for hours, our muscles and joints are subjected to sustained mechanical stress. Over time, this can contribute to stiffness, discomfort and reduced functional mobility,” says Dr Agrawal.

“The problem is not simply sitting itself, but the duration for which we sit without changing position. Prolonged static postures can increase the load on certain muscles and joints, while reducing opportunities for movement that help maintain mobility and comfort,” explains Dr Agrawal.

At approximately 60 degrees of neck flexion, some biomechanical models estimate that the effective load on the cervical spine can reach around 27 kilograms, although estimates vary.

“When the head remains tilted forward towards a laptop or mobile screen, the neck muscles must work harder to support it. This is why screen positioning and regular posture changes are important for people who work for long hours at a desk,” he adds.