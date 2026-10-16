Indian Food Decoded: What happens when you eat dal every day? Expert explains how it affects your gut, muscles, and overall health

Eating dal every day can be beneficial because pulses provide plant-based protein, dietary fibre, complex carbohydrates , vitamins and minerals such as folate, iron, potassium and magnesium. Dal is particularly valuable in the Indian diet because it complements cereal-based meals and helps improve their overall protein quality. Regular consumption can support muscle maintenance, digestive health and blood sugar regulation, especially when dal is prepared with minimal excess oil and forms part of a balanced meal.

Pulses are known for their protein content and are an essential part of Indian meals. In this edition of ‘Indian Food Decoded,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, to understand how this Indian staple supports gut health, muscle function and overall nutrition.

Benefits of eating dal According to Ashlesha Joshi, one of the biggest benefits of eating dal regularly is its fibre content. Soluble and insoluble fibre support bowel regularity, nourish beneficial gut bacteria, and increase satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer. The combination of protein and fibre also slows digestion and can moderate the rise in blood glucose after a meal. This makes dal a useful food for people trying to manage their weight or maintain stable blood sugar levels.

“However, the benefits depend on the type of dal, preparation method, portion size and the overall quality of the diet,” highlighted Ashlesha Joshi.

Different pulses have different nutritional profiles, so alternating between moong, masoor, toor, urad and chana dal can provide dietary variety. Combining dal with rice or roti, vegetables, and a source of healthy fat creates a more balanced meal. Because plant-based iron is less readily absorbed than iron from animal foods, pairing dal with vitamin C-rich foods such as lemon, tomatoes, or amla can improve absorption.

Some people may experience bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort when they increase their dal intake suddenly. This happens because certain carbohydrates in pulses are fermented by gut bacteria. Soaking, rinsing and thoroughly cooking dal, as well as increasing fibre intake gradually, can help improve tolerance.