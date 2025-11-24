Indian founder points out one healthy habit in Bangkok that he’s never seen in Indian cities

A Chennai-based entrepreneur has highlighted one everyday health practice that he says is common in Bangkok but missing in Indian cities. During his recent trip to Thailand, Narayanan Hariharan noticed how parents in Bangkok are out and about early in the morning, sometimes pushing strollers carrying their babies. An entrepreneur noticed one thing about Bangkok that's rare in Indian cities.(Representational image)

He attributed it to their zeal towards “getting their steps in” or walking enough to meet their daily fitness goal.

Chennai founder on Bangkok health habit

“It is so amazing to see men and women out with prams getting their steps in at 6 am in Bangkok. Never noticed this in India,” wrote Narayanan Hariharan, founder of Nithya Karma.

Many experts believe that hitting a daily step goal of 10,000 is beneficial for overall health. However, Hariharan said that it is rare to see Indians walking. (Also read: Mumbai founder relocates to Bangkok for better quality of life: 'I’m choosing a place that doesn’t punish me')

People in the comments section gave many possible reasons for this difference.

No walking habit in India?

“Prams? Bhai footpath agar mil jaye toh uspe hawkers, paan shops n bikes khadi hoti hai. Chalne ki jagah hai nahi, prams kaha se le jayenge? (Footpaths are covered with hawkers, paan shops, and motorcycles. There is no space to even walk, how can anyone push a pram there?)” asked one X user.

“Prams?? We don't even have proper facilities for the disabled and wheelchair friendly buildings/transportation,” another pointed out.

“Where are the pavements in India fit for people to walk, leave aside prams! Does your city have them? Mine(Bangalore) doesn’t!” one Bengaluru resident added.

“Stepped out with a pram a few times myself but it’s not for the faint hearted in India,” said user Manasa Manjunath.

How much should one walk every day?

Walking 10,000 steps a day is often hailed as the gold standard for staying fit. It’s an easy way to keep active, burn calories, and lift your spirits—and it fits naturally into everyday routines. But does this magic number work for everyone? Not always.

Celebrity fitness trainer Bhavna Harchandrai warns that walking 10,000 steps daily without proper rest or balance can sometimes do more harm than good.

Over time, walking long distances every day can put strain on your joints, lead to fatigue, and even cause muscle imbalances. Repetitive stress affects your knees, hips, and ankles—especially if you’re walking on hard pavements or carrying extra body weight. “Over time, this can cause conditions like shin splints, plantar fasciitis, or knee pain,” Harchandrai tells Health Shots.