Mumbai founder relocates to Bangkok for better quality of life: 'I’m choosing a place that doesn’t punish me'

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has sparked conversation online after sharing a candid note about his decision to move from India to Thailand in pursuit of a better quality of life.

A personal shift after years of reflection

Taking to LinkedIn, Rikki Agarwal, co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Blink Digital, shared his thoughts on a major life decision. He wrote, "Life Update: After 5 years of thinking about it, I moved from Mumbai to Bangkok. Not for tax breaks. Not to escape. Definitely not for some dramatic life pivot. For something much simpler: I wanted to live better."

He reflected on his journey from his early years to founding his company. "I grew up in Sikkim. Small town. Moved to Mumbai for engineering. The city gave me everything. My career; my company. Hell, my entire adult life. Mumbai shaped me. But at 40, I had to admit something uncomfortable: India has everything I need to build a business. Nothing I need to live well. My routine in Bangkok is the same. Gym. Office. Home."

Quality of life at the centre of the decision

Agarwal explained that while his schedule remains unchanged, the environment around him has transformed. "But the quality of everything else changed: Air I can breathe without checking AQI. Food that's actually fresh. Sleep that's not interrupted by traffic at 2 am. Infrastructure that just works. Money that improves my life instead of compensating for broken systems. This decision wasn't running away. It was about growing up."

He further added, "I'm not leaving India behind. I'm just choosing to live somewhere that doesn't punish me for wanting a healthy, simple life. I’m curious. If you had the chance to leave Mumbai for a better lifestyle, would you?"

Reactions reflect shared sentiments

The post has gathered several reactions from users who connected with his perspective. One user remarked, "I get this. I’m still in India, but I’ve had the same thought many times, especially on days when AQI hits 300 and basic infrastructure becomes a daily tax on your energy."

Another user commented, "Amazing call. Been on my mind too since I moved back to India after spending over a decade in the US. Bangkok is a compelling option. Timezone alignment is great too. Good luck."

Sharing a similar sentiment, one user wrote, "Mumbai is incredible for ambition, but not always for well-being. Choosing a place that supports the life you want isn’t running away, it’s just being honest with yourself. Respect the clarity."

Another added, "The hard things about the hard things. Good bumping into you in Bangkok," while someone else observed, "The way you describe your new lifestyle resonates deeply. Sometimes, the best pivot is about creating a life that nurtures more than just ambition. Wishing you continued success and happiness in Bangkok."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)