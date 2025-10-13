Is walking 10,000 steps a day safe for everyone? A fitness expert reveals its 5 side effects

Walking 10,000 steps a day has long been hailed as the ultimate fitness goal. It is a simple yet effective way to stay active, burn calories, and boost your mood. What's more? Walking fits seamlessly into daily life and feels achievable. But is it truly the perfect number for all? Not quite. Celebrity fitness trainer Bhavna Harchandrai explains that while walking has immense benefits, doing 10,000 steps daily without balance or rest can sometimes backfire. Over time, it may strain your joints, cause fatigue, or lead to muscle imbalances. "The goal should be movement that strengthens your body, supports your posture, and fits your lifestyle, not just hitting a number," she says. Excessive walking may not be suitable for everyone.(Adobe Stock)

5 likely side effects of walking 10,000 steps a day

1. Joint strain and overuse injuries

Covering long distances daily puts repetitive stress on your knees, hips, and ankles, especially if you are walking on hard pavements or have excess body weight. "Over time, this can cause conditions like shin splints, plantar fasciitis, or knee pain, Harchandrai tells Health Shots. Instead, walk on softer surfaces like grass or tracks and use cushioned footwear to reduce the strain on your joints.

2. Muscle imbalance

Walking mostly targets your lower body, which includes quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, while your upper body and core remain underworked. "Without strength training, this imbalance can lead to posture issues and weak stabilizer muscles," says Harchandrai. That is why walking along with upper-body and core exercises is essential.

3. Fitness plateau

Doing the same type of walk every day may stop showing results after a point. Once your body adapts to a steady pace, calorie burn and endurance gains plateau. To avoid hitting a plateau, vary your pace, try uphill routes, or include interval-style walks for more challenge.

4. Fatigue

For people with busy schedules, hitting 10,000 steps can become stressful. Chasing a number might make you walk excessively, even when your body needs rest. This can cause fatigue, muscle soreness, or simply drain motivation for other kinds of workouts that offer more overall benefit.

5. Neglecting other workout

"Many people believe walking alone covers all fitness needs. But it does not," says Harchandrai. Skipping strength or flexibility exercises can lead to muscle loss, stiffness, and poor balance as you age. A complete fitness routine must include cardio, strength training, and stretching.

Why the 10,000-step goal can be misleading?

Step counts measure only locomotion, not overall activity. Your tracker won't record push-ups, yoga poses, or bicep curls, even though these exercises benefit your body immensely and give a full-body workout. That said, Harchandrai admits the 10,000-step goal can motivate sedentary people. "For those with desk jobs, it is a great reminder to move more and take breaks from sitting. But remember, it is a guideline, not a rule," she adds.

Better alternatives to stay fit

If 10,000 steps feel excessive or monotonous, try mixing things up:

Brisk walk and strength training : Aim for 6,000 steps and add 20 minutes of resistance training.

Aim for 6,000 steps and add 20 minutes of resistance training. Interval or Japanese walking: Alternate between 3 minutes of fast walking with 2 minutes of slow walking. It is gentle on joints yet great for stamina.

Alternate between 3 minutes of fast walking with 2 minutes of slow walking. It is gentle on joints yet great for stamina. Cycling or swimming: This is one of the great low-impact cardio options that strengthen your heart without straining your knees or hips.

This is one of the great low-impact cardio options that strengthen your heart without straining your knees or hips. Yoga or Pilates: This is excellent for flexibility, balance, and core strength.

This is excellent for flexibility, balance, and core strength. Functional training: Bodyweight movements like squats, planks, and lunges enhance everyday strength and posture.

Walking is one of the best ways to stay active and improve mental health, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, make sure your workout includes different types of exercises!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)