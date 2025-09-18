Fitness coach shares 6 strength training tips to ‘truly get stronger’; says technique triumphs everything

Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach, regularly shares valuable insights on diet, workouts, and lifestyle through his Instagram videos. On September 17, Raj Ganpath highlighted one of the most common struggles among fitness enthusiasts – the lack of visible progress despite consistent workouts. Raj said, “If you strength train regularly, but you're not getting stronger, you definitely need to listen to this.” Also read | Weight loss coach suggests 4 strength training exercises for women to target back rolls, flabby arms and belly fat Raj Ganpath addressed one of the common problems faced by fitness enthusiasts – not seeing progress even after working out. (Pexels)

Raj shared 6 tips on how to enhance the effect of workout and let it make healthy changes to the body:

1. Reduce the number of exercises you're doing

“You don't have to do 30 different types of exercises every week. You need the 6 big ones - the squat, the deadlift, the bench press or the push-up, the overhead press, the pull-up or the hang, and the row. that's it. If you want variety, do more exercises. If you want progress, do fewer exercises and do them well,” he said.

2. Technique triumphs everything

"So regardless of what exercises you're doing, make sure you're doing them with good technique with good form because moving with good technique means using the right muscles and that's essentially what you need in order to get stronger," Raj added.

3. Forget reps and load, focus on feel

“Every time you're doing an exercise, any exercise, ask yourself, where am I feeling this? Am I feeling the right muscles? If you can make sure you're feeling the right muscles, and you can work hard enough, reps, sets, load - all of that will take care of itself,” added Raj.

4. Improve your mobility

“How mobile the various joints in your body are because optimal mobility means better range of motion? And better range of motion means better loading patterns, which means faster strength progress,” he said.

5. Sleep and nutrition

“While you're working really hard in the gym, remember that progress happens outside the gym. It happens when you're resting and when you're feeding your body with the right nutrients. So, make sure you double down on that,” Raj highlighted.

6. Be patient

"Do not chase results, chase effort. So, the question you need to be asking yourself is not, how quickly will I get stronger? It is, how hard am I able to work? Am I able to do this consistently? How patient am I? If you can do these six things, you will give your body no choice but to get stronger," said Raj Ganpath.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.