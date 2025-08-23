What is the 6-6-6 walking trend, and does it help?

Fitness walks have become the talk of the town lately. From Japanese, Nordic and fart walks, there is now a new knocking at our doors: the 6-6-6 walk. No, it is not some evil-esque thing, but rather a very structured yet simple fitness trend that is going viral on social media and fitness blogs. What is the 666 walk?(Photo: Adobe Stock)

This walk encourages people to dedicate 60 minutes to brisk walking, either at 6 am or 6 pm, with a 6-minute warm-up and a 6-minute cool-down, six days a week. Walking for an hour will add up to approximately 6,000-7,000 steps a day, which correlates with the latest research, published in the Lancet Public Health, stating that walking 7,000 steps a day can be enough to boost your brainpower and help protect against a range of different diseases.

What are the benefits?

It is a simple fitness routine and also offers various health benefits. According to Arpita Kohli, a psychologist at PSRI Hospital, walking for 60 minutes helps improve cardiovascular health, reduces the risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and strengthens muscles and joints. "The addition of warm-up and cool-down ensures that the body transitions safely into and out of exercise, reducing the risk of injuries. Regular practice also aids in better digestion, improved metabolism, and weight management,” she adds.

It has a significant impact on physical health as consistently walking for 60 minutes provides an excellent form of low-impact aerobic exercise. “It helps in burning calories, improving lung capacity, and enhancing stamina. Morning walks at 6 am provide fresh air and exposure to natural sunlight, which boosts Vitamin D levels and strengthens bones. Evening walks at 6 pm, on the other hand, are a great way to release stress after a long day and improve sleep quality,” notes Arpita.

How to do it properly?

Dr Amit Pandey, Head of Department, Physiotherapy at Asian Hospital, suggests proper and correct ways to do this walk without risking any injuries:

Use an upright posture with relaxed shoulders, core muscles engaged, and head up.

Swing arms intuitively, footfalls land heel-to-toe. Aim to get moving at 3-4 mph, a modest increase to the heart rate under load.

Take slow, deep breaths; through the nose, out through the mouth.

Wear supportive shoes and walk on a flat surface.

Hydrate yourself pre- and post-walk, and cease work in case of pain and/or dizzy feelings.

Impact on mental health

Walking has a strong positive effect on mental well-being. Dedicating an hour to walking every day helps release endorphins, often called “happy hormones,” which reduce anxiety, stress, and depression. “Morning walks bring a sense of calm and clarity, setting a positive tone for the day, while evening walks help in unwinding and clearing mental fatigue. For people struggling with sleep disturbances, evening walks can regulate sleep patterns and promote relaxation,” says Arpita.