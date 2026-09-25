No vegetables at home? Chef Ranveer Brar's sev tamatar sabzi recipe is perfect for when your pantry is low on supplies
If you are out of vegetables and running low on kitchen supplies, this recipe is perfect for you – it's delicious and only requires a few basic kitchen staples.
It is the end of the month, your pantry is running low on supplies, and you are out of vegetables with no idea what to make for dinner. Before you reach for your phone to order in, take a look at what you have in your kitchen. Sometimes, the simplest ingredients can come together to create something surprisingly delicious. If you have a few tomatoes and some basic spices, you can whip up a flavour-packed desi dish without taking a trip to the market.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for sev tamatar ki sabzi, a flavour-packed desi dish that comes in handy when your pantry is running low on supplies. In a YouTube video shared on November 24, 2020, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step process of whipping up this simple side dish at home that takes just 20 minutes to come together.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 2 to 3 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped
- ½-inch piece of ginger, chopped
- 5 to 10 curry leaves
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- ¼ tsp asafoetida
- 1½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 cup fresh tomato purée
- ¼ cup water
- Salt to taste
- 2 to 3 tbsp jaggery
- 1 tbsp ghee
For garnish:
- Ratlami sev
Method
- Heat two to three tablespoons of ghee in a kadai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter.
- Add the chopped ginger, green chillies and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant.
- Add the asafoetida, Degi red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Sauté briefly, taking care not to burn the spices.
- Add the roughly chopped tomatoes and toss well to coat them in the spices.
- Pour in the tomato purée and mix well. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften and the mixture thickens.
- Add the water, salt, jaggery and one tablespoon of ghee. Mix well and simmer until the jaggery dissolves and the flavours come together.
- Garnish with Ratlami sev and serve hot.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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