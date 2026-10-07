Missing Jing Boran and Sun Qian’s The Early Spring? 6 Chinese workplace romance dramas you need to watch next for chemistry, ambition and love stories

The Early Spring, starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, has quickly become one of the Chinese dramas keeping viewers hooked on workplace romance. Set against Beijing’s fast-paced corporate world, the series mixes ambition, complicated relationships and plenty of unresolved feelings. Directed by Jiang Ji Zheng and adapted from Gu Niang Bie Ku’s web novel Zao Chun Qing Lang, the drama follows Shang Zhitao (Sun Qian), a young woman who leaves her hometown for Beijing hoping to build a better career. Despite her average academic record, she lands a job at Ling Mei, one of the world’s leading advertising agencies. On her first day, she meets Luan Nian (Jing Boran), the agency’s strict and blunt creative director, who soon becomes her boss. Their relationship starts off on the wrong foot but gradually develops into a secret romance that lasts for six years. As Netflix’s official synopsis puts it, “A warmhearted new employee and her gifted boss navigate a fast-paced workplace, all while harbouring a secret relationship that may jeopardize everything.” And if you have already finished watching the series, there are plenty of workplace dramas waiting to fill the gap, with stories set in the worlds of law, investment banking, publishing, medicine and corporate life. 1. Fake It Till You Make It (2023) Set in the fast-paced professional world of Shanghai, this Chinese drama follows Tang Ying (Cai Wenjing), a young lawyer trying to make her mark at a demanding law firm, and Xu Ziquan (Elvis Han), a confident investment banker who appears to have mastered the art of getting ahead. Both are ambitious, polished and used to keeping their personal struggles hidden behind a successful exterior. The two first cross paths on a flight, where a casual conversation quickly turns into a playful battle of flirtation and mind games. It begins as a chance encounter gradually and develops into something more meaningful as they start seeing the person behind the carefully maintained image. As their relationship deepens, they find themselves letting their guards down and becoming a source of comfort for each other. The series is streaming on MX Player.

2. Love Is Sweet (2020) Jiang Jun (Bai Lu) is ambitious, capable and ready to make her mark in the competitive world of investment banking. There is just one unusual problem she has to deal with: she is allergic to her own tears. But starting a new job comes with an even bigger surprise when she discovers that her boss is Yuan Shuai (Luo Yunxi), the childhood rival she never expected to see again. Yuan Shuai seems determined to make Jiang Jun work for every bit of success. He constantly challenges her, pushes her limits and rarely lets her take the easy way out. What she doesn't know is that there is a much more personal reason behind his tough attitude. He has been quietly in love with her for years and believes that pushing her is the best way to prepare her for the ruthless world of investment banking. As their professional rivalry turns increasingly personal, their arguments and constant teasing begin to reveal feelings neither is ready to admit. With plenty of workplace tension, sharp banter and undeniable chemistry, Love Is Sweet is a fun pick if you enjoy romances where the leads can't seem to stop fighting, even when they clearly can't stay away from each other. The show is available to watch on iQIYI.

3. The Rational Life (2021) The Rational Life follows Shen Ruo Xin (Qin Lan), a woman in her 30s who has worked hard to establish herself in the corporate world. At a major automobile company, she finds herself constantly dealing with office politics, sexism and colleagues who seem to get ahead because of connections rather than talent. Just when she is questioning how much longer she can keep fighting these battles, she finds an unlikely ally in Qi Xiao (Dylan Wang), her younger assistant. It begins as a professional relationship as it slowly turns into something more personal. Their romance takes its time, allowing both characters to understand what they want from their careers and from each other. Rather than making the relationship the only focus, the drama gives Shen Ruo Xin room to stand on her own and deal with the challenges of being a woman trying to move ahead in a male-dominated workplace. The older woman-younger man pairing also gives the romance a refreshing dynamic. If you enjoy mature workplace stories with a slow-burning romance and a strong female lead, this series is available to watch on Netflix.

4. Moonlight (2021) This Chinese drama follows Chu Li (Esther Yu), a young book lover who finally lands her dream job at Yuan Yue Publishing House. She walks into the world of publishing eager to prove herself as an editor, only to discover that the job involves far more chaos, deadlines and difficult personalities than she had imagined. One of those personalities is Zhou Chuan (Ding Yuxi), a bestselling author who is brilliant at what he does but far from easy to handle. Chu Li and Zhou Chuan constantly find themselves on opposite sides, whether they are arguing over manuscripts, publication decisions or how his books should be marketed. Their frequent clashes slowly turn into something more complicated, especially when they discover that their connection goes beyond the workplace. The show delivers a sweet and entertaining romance while taking viewers behind the scenes of the fast-paced publishing industry. It is streaming on iQIYI.

5. You Are My Hero (2021) The story follows two people whose jobs leave little room for an ordinary love life. Mi Ka (Ma Sichun) is a young doctor, while Xing Kelei (Bai Jingting) is the captain of an elite SWAT unit. Their paths first cross during a dangerous hostage situation, but it is only years later, when they reunite at an emergency rescue training camp, that their relationship begins to take shape. What makes the drama work is that their careers are not pushed aside once the romance begins. Mi Ka and Xing Kelei both understand the pressure and risks that come with their jobs, and that mutual respect gradually becomes the foundation of their relationship. The story moves between hospital emergencies, rescue operations and high-stakes missions, giving the romance plenty of action and emotional weight along the way. If you enjoy romances where the leads have demanding careers and genuinely support each other's ambitions, this series is a good addition and available on MX Player in India.