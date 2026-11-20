A video of Sharad parting ways with his four pet dogs surfaced online last week, raising concerns about his health and living conditions. The actor later took to social media and shared a video revealing that he had been battling depression and had also suffered a leg injury.

In the same interview, Sharad revealed that Sonu Sood had arranged a team of doctors and medical facilities to treat his leg injury. He added that he would be travelling to Karjat for treatment. Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had also praised Salman and Sonu for helping Sharad during a difficult phase in his life.

He then recalled his fond memories of working with Shah Rukh during the shoot of Josh and said, "We had a great bond; whenever he got stuck on some dialogue, I helped him, even if the scene was against me, because I wanted to make a good film. And Shah Rukh is a confident actor, bahut bada aadmi hai woh (he is a man of great stature)."

In a recent chat with Navbharat Times, Sharad revealed that Shah Rukh called him after his appeal for work went viral on social media. The actor said, "Shah Rukh Khan said do whatever you like and wish to do; I am ready to help you. I will be meeting Aryan Khan soon."

Josh-fame actor Sharad Kapoor recently grabbed headlines after a video of him parting ways with his dogs went viral on social media. The actor later shared a video appealing for work, following which several actors, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and others, came forward to support him during a difficult time. Now, Sharad has revealed that his Josh co-star Shah Rukh Khan has also extended his support.

He appealed to senior actors, filmmakers and members of the film fraternity to help him find acting opportunities. He said he had been through a difficult period and wanted to start working again. He also spoke about how allegations against him had affected his mental health.

He said, "I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me."

He added, "I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again."

Sharad made his acting debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994. He also appeared in Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan in 1995. He gained recognition for his performance as a psychotic stalker in Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak (1996), opposite Sushmita Sen. However, his biggest breakthrough came with Mansoor Khan's Josh (2000), in which he played Prakash Sharma, the rival gang leader of Shah Rukh Khan's character, Max.

Over the years, Sharad appeared in several films, including Tamanna (1997), Khauff (2000), Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003), Lakshya (2004), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Jai Ho (2014). After staying away from the big screen for long now, the actor hopes to resume work in January 2027.