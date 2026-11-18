On Tuesday, Sharad took to Instagram to share a video in which he spoke about an upsetting incident that prompted him to stop meeting people. He said, "I would like the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I’m so thankful to you. You have given me so much love, more than you can imagine. But a lot of misleading things are being shown on social media. People suddenly put money in my hands, and I don't even understand who is doing what. I am completely confused. Someone suddenly hands me money, and when I ask, ‘What is this, brother?’ they say, ‘Please, just hold it once.’ I am left wondering, what kind of behaviour is this? But there are people like these, and I can't say anything to them. So now I have decided not to meet people and just greet them with folded hands from a distance."

Actor Sharad Kapoor recently opened up about his financial difficulties and appealed to members of the film industry for work. However, in a new video, he claimed that some people had approached him offering financial help, only to take the money back after recording videos of the interaction. Disturbed by these encounters, Sharad said he had decided not to meet visitors any more.

The video was also shared by his friend Hema Choudhary on her Bezubaan Trust page. Hema shared another video explaining that her intention behind speaking openly about Sharad's condition was to arrange help for him, not to push him into the glare of publicity.

She also revealed that she had asked Sharad why he accepted money from someone he did not appear to know. According to Hema, he told her that the stranger had forced the cash into his hands, recorded the interaction and then taken the money back. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Please please leave him also for his life... stop making donation reels."

Hema also criticised people making donation reels and paparazzi members attempting to get a byte from the actor. She said, "I represent animal welfare. You are turning Sharad Kapoor's deteriorating condition into a spectacle. He is traumatised and not in a stable state of mind. You are approaching him and forcibly trying to get a byte from him. Please do not disturb or harass him. We have not asked you for any money. He needs medical attention, which we are currently arranging."