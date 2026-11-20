Vijay Antony's wife reveals he has not worn shoes since 16-year-old daughter's death 3 years ago, still uses her old watch
Vijay Antony's elder daughter Meera was found dead in their Chennai home in 2023. At an event, his wife Fatima revealed the impact on their lives.
Multi-hyphenate Vijay Antony recently promoted his upcoming film Appa Kutty with his wife Fatima and younger daughter Lara. At the event, Fatima opened up about the impact their elder daughter Meera’s death three years ago had on their family. Revealing why Antony doesn’t wear shoes, except to particular events, the music composer-filmmaker-actor’s wife stated he still uses her old watch in her memory.
Vijay Antony stopped wearing shoes after daughter’s death
At the pre-release event of Appa Kutty, a father-daughter drama starring Antony, Fatima stated that she had not attended a movie event since their daughter Meera’s death in 2023. She then spoke about Antony giving up footwear and said, “We had bought many pairs of slippers and shoes for Meera over the years from London, US, and elsewhere. So many that a room in our home is filled with them. Vijay Antony decided to stop wearing footwear altogether after seeing them. He now wears shoes only while holding certain concerts abroad.”
Fatima also revealed that despite owning several expensive watches, Antony prefers to wear a single watch every day since Meera’s death. It belonged to their daughter and was on her wrist the last time he saw her. “He has not taken it off since,” she said. She also spoke about her father leaving her family when she was seven, receiving that emotional support years later from her husband. “Vijay Antony is the person who gave me that love,” she said. Their younger daughter, Lara, was also present at the event, making the family’s public appearance together a rare occurrence since Meera’s death.
Vijay Antony’s statement after Meera’s death
On September 19, 2023, Meera was found dead at their Chennai home at the age of 16. “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me,” wrote Antony in his first statement days after her death, adding, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.”
His production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, had kept Meera’s memory alive by crediting her and Fatima as producers or presenters. Appa Kutty, directed by Mu Maran, also features Preethi Asrani in the lead role. It hits screens on November 20 in a clash with OM and Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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