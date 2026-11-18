Dhanush’s crime thriller OM: Operation Mole has cleared the censor process and received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is set to release in theatres on November 20. Dhanush has also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and the state government for allowing 6 am shows across the state on the film’s opening day. Dhanush’s OM gets U/A certificate, set for November 20 release with 6 am shows across Tamil Nadu.

Dhanush thanks CM Vijay Dhanush thanked the Tamil Nadu government for allowing 6 am screenings of OM on its opening day and urged fans to celebrate the release responsibly. The approval follows a change in the state's cinema rules, under which theatres can now hold up to six shows a day, starting at 6 am, during the first week of a new Tamil film's release.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 AM show of OM, which is releasing on November 20,” Dhanush said in a statement translated from Tamil.

He also appealed to fans heading to the early morning screenings to take care of themselves and avoid causing trouble for others. “I kindly request all fans attending the 6 AM show to remain safe, act responsibly, and avoid causing inconvenience to others. Enjoying the film is the real celebration,” he added.

The actor also reminded audiences that watching films in theatres is one of the best ways to support the people working in the industry. “The biggest support you can give everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema.”