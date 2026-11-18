Dhanush-starrer OM gets U/A certificate; actor thanks Chief Minister Vijay for approval of 6 am shows across Tamil Nadu
Dhanush has also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and the state government for allowing 6 am shows across the state on the film’s opening day.
Dhanush’s crime thriller OM: Operation Mole has cleared the censor process and received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is set to release in theatres on November 20. Dhanush has also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and the state government for allowing 6 am shows across the state on the film’s opening day.
Dhanush thanks CM Vijay
Dhanush thanked the Tamil Nadu government for allowing 6 am screenings of OM on its opening day and urged fans to celebrate the release responsibly. The approval follows a change in the state's cinema rules, under which theatres can now hold up to six shows a day, starting at 6 am, during the first week of a new Tamil film's release.
“My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 AM show of OM, which is releasing on November 20,” Dhanush said in a statement translated from Tamil.
He also appealed to fans heading to the early morning screenings to take care of themselves and avoid causing trouble for others. “I kindly request all fans attending the 6 AM show to remain safe, act responsibly, and avoid causing inconvenience to others. Enjoying the film is the real celebration,” he added.
The actor also reminded audiences that watching films in theatres is one of the best ways to support the people working in the industry. “The biggest support you can give everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema.”
Dhanush's OM gets U/A certificate ahead of release
The film was earlier announced as OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood, but is now being promoted under the title O.M: Operation Mole. Sharing the censor update, Wunderbar Films posted on social media, “Unleashing action, adrenaline and unlimited excitement #OM is U/A certified, and on the way to theatres on November 20.”
Running for around 178 to 179 minutes, the film is close to three hours long. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the crime thriller revolves around the illegal red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam forests, which span parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Dhanush plays an undercover officer with Tamil Nadu’s Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, who goes inside the smuggling network posing as a woodcutter. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who heads Andhra Pradesh’s Exclusive Special Task Force. Mammootty will be seen as Siya, a mysterious man with links to the illegal trade. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans are also part of the cast.
OM: Operation Mole release details
The film was initially slated to release on October 16 but was pushed to avoid clashing with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which hit theatres a day earlier, on October 15. Dhanush has produced O.M: Operation Mole along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film will release worldwide on November 20 in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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