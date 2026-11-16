After Dhanush calls Mammootty ‘rude’, Malayalam actor jokes his OM co-star ‘can't sleep without seeing him’ at Kochi event
At the pre-release event for OM in Tamil Nadu, Dhanush claimed that he thought Mammootty was rude when he met him 13 years ago.
Rajkumar Periasamy’s film OM will hit screens this week, and the team is busy promoting the film at various events. At a recent event in Kochi, Mammootty indirectly addressed Dhanush, calling him ‘rude’ and pulled his co-star’s leg. He even joked that Dhanush couldn’t sleep without seeing him, after initially keeping his distance.
(Also Read: Dhanush thought OM co-star Mammootty was ‘rude’ when he first met him 13 years ago, understood his sense of humour much later)
Mammootty pulls Dhanush’s leg
At the Kochi event to promote OM, Mammootty spoke about Dhanush and said, “Initially, Dhanush used to get tense whenever he saw me. Not even tense; he would keep his distance, actually. But would I leave him?” The actor also jokingly added as fans cheered, “We can even turn enemies into friends, right? I embraced him and made him my friend. Now, he can’t even sleep without seeing me.”
Deep Dive
Dhanush also spoke about Mammootty at the event and recalled a time when veteran actor Nagesh once advised him. “Legendary Nagesh sir once advised me to be careful with someone who doesn’t look like they act. After 24 years, that advice came in handy while acting with Mammootty sir. If I hadn’t been careful, he would’ve finished me off and left. My son’s name is Yatra. It’s derived from your film with Balu Mahendra sir,” said the actor.
When Dhanush thought Mammootty was rude
Dhanush made Mammootty chuckle at a previous event when he recalled their time together years ago. “Mammootty sir means thug life; thug life means Mammootty sir,” he said. Explaining further, he added, “He will never give normal answers. I once asked him, how are you doing, sir? He replied, how do you think I am? When I said he must be good, he replied, in that case, I must be.”
After playing a cameo in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, Dhanush recalled, “I watched a few interviews of his to understand him better. I was very curious. Our brief interactions there made me think he was quite rude. I didn't get an opportunity to work with him after that.” The actor said that it took him a while to understand his sense of humour.
(Also Read: Sai Pallavi addresses backlash to her character speaking broken Malayalam in Amaran 2 years later; blames director Rajkumar Periasamy)
Sreeleela also shared a similar experience about Mammootty in a promotional interview with anchor Dhivyadharshini for Behindwoods TV. “I only had two days of shoot with Mammootty sir. The first time I saw him, I got really excited. At that time he had just won a National Award. I said, congratulations, sir. He said, for what? Then I thought, okay, this interaction was enough,” said the actor, laughing.
Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, will hit screens on November 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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