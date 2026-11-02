Ajith Kumar's next film Dare Devil finally launched; Marco actor Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela join cast for film produced by Shalini
Adhik Ravichandran's second film with Ajith Kumar after Good Bad Ugly, titled Dare Devil, was officially launched in Chennai on Monday.
Filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran and actor Ajith Kumar’s second film after Good Bad Ugly, titled Dare Devil, was finally launched in Chennai on Monday. While the lead star did not attend the puja ceremony, his wife, the film's producer, Shalini, was present. Also present were Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, Telugu actor Sreeleela, and other actors not previously announced by the film’s team.
Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela attend Dare Devil launch
Pictures and videos of the Dare Devil launch are circulating on social media. Shalini can be seen all smiles as she ventures into film production with Bravehearts Production LLP. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music. In September, a new poster featuring Ajith in a white suit was released, announcing that filming will resume on November 2.
While the pictures and videos do not show Ajith in attendance, they do show Unni, Sreeleela, Parthiban, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, and Prabhu. Fans were surprised to see these actors at the puja, given that their names weren’t officially announced previously. Variety India reported in September that Unni has been roped in for a role initially penned for Mohanlal. The role is reportedly that of an antagonist, in which the Marco actor will lock horns with the Tamil star.
This is Unni’s fourth Tamil film after his debut film Seedan (2011) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Bhaagamathie (2018) and Garudan (2019). This is Sreeleela’s third Tamil film after the 2026 films Parasakthi and OM.
Ajith Kumar’s second film with Adhik Ravichandran
Ajith and Adhik’s 2025 hit Good Bad Ugly is the actor’s highest-grossing film yet. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it grossed ₹248.25 crore worldwide during its lifetime. The film that is currently streaming on Netflix tells the story of a notorious crime boss, AK, alias The Red Dragon, who surrenders to the police and leads a pacifist life for his family. However, when his past catches up, he’s forced to fight back. Ajith also had Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi release last year, but it’s Good Bad Ugly that resonated with the audience.
Back to cinema after racing
Ajith, who was last seen on screen in 2025, has been busy with Ajith Kumar Racing. He has taken part in races such as 24H and Le Mans with varying success. AL Vijay documented the actor’s return to racing after years in Gladiators – In Pursuit of Challenge, which will be released in theatres soon. Ajith has yet to announce any other upcoming films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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