Trisha Krishnan hits back at trolls for ‘anonymous cowardice’ after Good Bad Ugly criticism: 'How do you guys sleep?'

Actor Trisha is making sure she will not take unnecessary social media trolls laying low. On Friday, following the release of Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly, Trisha took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic note that many of her fans took as a response to some of the negative comments she has been receiving around the film. Trisha Krishnan's latest, Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar released on April 10

Trisha hits back at trolls

The 41-year-old star wrote on her Instagram story, “Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”

Trisha took to Instagram on Friday morning to hit back at social media hate

The note comes right after the release of Good Bad Ugly that stars Trisha with Ajith Kumar. While Ajith has been lauded for his role, Trisha has copped some criticism around her role. Her fans have accused her of being a victim of ‘targeted hate’ on social media. The actor did not address Good Bad Ugly in her note, but many of her fan clubs have shared the note on Twitter and Instagram, claiming it is the actor's ‘answer’ to the trolling she received.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Prasanna, Kaartikeya Dev, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, and Raghu Ram. Produced by Mythiri Movie Makers, the film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash, while Vijay Velukutty and Abinandhan Ramanujam have been credited for editing and cinematography respectively. Good Bad Ugly marks Trisha’s sixth film with Ajith. The two have previously starred together in films like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhal, and Vidaamuyarchi.