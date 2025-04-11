Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trisha Krishnan hits back at trolls for ‘anonymous cowardice’ after Good Bad Ugly criticism: 'How do you guys sleep?'

ByRitika Kumar
Apr 11, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post addressing social media negativity, without sharing any context.

Actor Trisha is making sure she will not take unnecessary social media trolls laying low. On Friday, following the release of Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly, Trisha took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic note that many of her fans took as a response to some of the negative comments she has been receiving around the film.

Trisha Krishnan's latest, Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar released on April 10
Trisha Krishnan's latest, Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar released on April 10

(Also read: Jyotika shares throwback with Trisha Krishnan after catch-up; Suriya clicks selfie with them. See inside pics)

Trisha hits back at trolls

The 41-year-old star wrote on her Instagram story, “Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”

Trisha took to Instagram on Friday morning to hit back at social media hate
Trisha took to Instagram on Friday morning to hit back at social media hate

The note comes right after the release of Good Bad Ugly that stars Trisha with Ajith Kumar. While Ajith has been lauded for his role, Trisha has copped some criticism around her role. Her fans have accused her of being a victim of ‘targeted hate’ on social media. The actor did not address Good Bad Ugly in her note, but many of her fan clubs have shared the note on Twitter and Instagram, claiming it is the actor's ‘answer’ to the trolling she received.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Prasanna, Kaartikeya Dev, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, and Raghu Ram. Produced by Mythiri Movie Makers, the film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash, while Vijay Velukutty and Abinandhan Ramanujam have been credited for editing and cinematography respectively. Good Bad Ugly marks Trisha’s sixth film with Ajith. The two have previously starred together in films like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhal, and Vidaamuyarchi.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Trisha Krishnan hits back at trolls for ‘anonymous cowardice’ after Good Bad Ugly criticism: 'How do you guys sleep?'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On