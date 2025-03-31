Jyotika shares throwback with Trisha Krishnan after catch-up; Suriya clicks selfie with them. See inside pics

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika hosted a weekend get-together for Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar and a few of their other friends. The actors took to their Instagram accounts to share inside pictures of what looked like a fun day. (Also Read: Jyotika says she was upset when Suriya's Kanguva got harsher reviews than other ‘pathetic’ South films) Jyotika and Trisha Krishnan posted pictures from their meet-up on Instagram.

Jyotika posts throwback pic with Trisha Krishnan

Jyotika posted a picture of herself dressed in a casual blue pantsuit and Trisha in a white lacy dress, along with Ramya in a casual top and pants, writing, “We are strongest when we cheer each other.”

Jyotika poses for a pic with Ramya Krishnan and Trisha Krishnan.

Another post saw her and Trisha posting for a click together, along with an old picture of them together. Posting it, she wrote, “Time flies and only takes you higher.” Trisha also made a similar post on her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank you God for ageing.”

Jyotika and Trisha posted a throwback pic from years ago.

Jyotika posted more pictures and selfies she clicked with her girl gang on her Instagram stories, writing, “I call this therapy.” Trisha posted pictures and videos of her hugging Ramya, calling her ‘forever love’. She also posted a sweet selfie Suriya clicked with all of them, all smiles and happy to have met them.

Suriya clicked a selfie with Jyotika, Trisha and their friends.

Pictures of the meet-up soon began circulating on social media with fans thrilled to see Suriya and Jyotika with Trisha, Ramya, Radhika and others.

Recent work

This year, Jyotika starred in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, in which she played the affluent Varuna Panniker, who struggles to keep her high-end boutique afloat. She will soon star in the sequel of her hit 2024 horror film Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn. She also has a yet-to-be-titled Prime Video project with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari lined up.

Trisha starred in the Malayalam film Identity and the Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi this year. She will soon be seen in Good Bad Ugly, Thug Life, Suriya’s 45th film in Tamil, Ram in Malayalam and Vishwambhara in Telugu.

Last seen in the 2024 dud Kanguva, Suriya has Retro, Vaadivaasal, and a yet-to-be-titled film with RJ Balaji lined up.