Raghu Ram says crew was shocked when he called Ajith Kumar by name on Good Bad Ugly set: ‘Told me it was disrespectful'

Actor Raghu Ram, known for films like Jhootha Hi Sahi, Tees Maar Khan, and more, is now set to work with Ajith Kumar in the upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up about being "told off" for addressing Ajith by his name instead of calling him 'sir' during the film's shoot. Raghu Ram recalls crew's reaction when he called Ajith Kumar by his name during Good Bad Ugly shoot.

Raghu Ram recalls calling Ajith Kumar by his name on set

The actor admitted that he didn’t initially realise how big an opportunity it was to star opposite Ajith and spoke about the cultural differences he encountered on set. He recalled, "Initially, I had a problem with that. I grew up in Delhi and worked in Mumbai as well. We call our superiors by name. When I went to the shoot, Ajith came and introduced himself to me. Since he was around the same age as I am, I started calling him by his name. And it was awkward."

Raghu Ram recalls being reprimanded by the director

He further shared how the director and assistant director "told him off" for addressing the star by name, adding, “The entire crew was shocked, and there was silence. Later, the crew told me it was disrespectful. The director and assistant director, when we went to Spain for shooting, told me off. Then, I told them I'd call him 'Sir', not for any fault of his, but because people were uncomfortable. I think he's not used to people talking to him normally.”

About Raghu Ram

Raghu Ram made his Bollywood debut with the film Jhootha Hi Sahi starring John Abraham and went on to star in several other films like Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan, and 2021 Tamil film Doctor among others. He was last seen in the Telugu film Mechanic Rocky, which starred Vishwak Sen in a dual role, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath.

About Good Bad Ugly

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The film marks Ajith's 63rd project as a lead actor and is set to hit theatres on April 10.