Ajith Kumar thanks all for love, encouragement for Dubai race: ‘It motivates me to push my limits’

Actor Ajith Kumar has thanked his fans, followers and celebrities who rooted for him as he finished in the third spot at the Dubai 24H racing event last week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra, shared the gratitude note. The caption read, "Thank u note from AK." (Also Read | Ajith Kumar kisses wife Shalini; thanks her for ‘letting him race’ at 24H Dubai 2025. Watch) Ajith Kumar got back to racing recently and is the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing.

Ajith shares note for fans

Ajith wrote, "Dear All, I cannot find words grand enough to thank the Almighty, my family, members of the film industry, the media, political leaders, sports personalities, well-wishers and my beloved fans for the immense support and encouragement extended to me before the Dubai race event, during the race, and even now after the event."

“The unwavering love and encouragement I have received has been the driving force behind my passion and perseverance. It motivates me to push my limits, embrace challenges, and aim for new milestones in motorsport. This journey is as much about you as it is about me, and I am committed to making every moment on the track a testament to the faith you have placed in me. Wishing a Happy Pongal and Sankranti to all. Thank you..! With love, Ajith Kumar," concluded his note.

How celebs congratulated Ajith after win

After his win, Ajith was lauded by fans and his celebrity friends alike. Actor R Madhavan, who was present at the venue, took to his Instagram to share his excitement. He posted a picture of Ajith waving the Indian flag and wrote, "What a man.. as he says, 'DREAMS DO COME TRUE'.. an incredible real HERO..." Madhavan also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the moment Ajith celebrated his win with fans and fellow racers, calling it a proud moment for India.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who worked with Ajith on Good Bad Ugly, also celebrated the victory by sharing a video of Ajith with his son and teammates. "You made India proud. We love you, sir," wrote Adhik on X. Actor Sivakarthikeyan also took to his X account and praised Ajith's determination. "Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir."

Naga Chaitanya, who is known for his love of racing, congratulated Ajith on his journey and win, posting, "Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud."

About Ajith

Ajith will next be seen in Good Bad Ugly. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to hit theatres on April 10.