Ajith Kumar’s Dubai 24H 2025 win gets praise from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajinikanth: ‘What an example’

Actor Ajith Kumar has achieved an incredible feat by securing third spot at the 24H Race in Dubai, despite being involved in an accident just a couple of days before the event. Joining the chorus of congratulations is actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has also extended her well-wishes to Ajith on his impressive win. Also read: Ajith Kumar waves Indian flag after 2 wins at Dubai 24H 2025; R Madhavan, Adhik Ravichandran, Venkat Prabhu congratulate Samantha took to her Instagram story to congratulate Ajith.

Samantha gives a shout-out to Ajith

Late on Sunday night, Samantha took to her Instagram story to congratulate Ajith. She did so by reposting a clip of Ajith from his winning moment.

Sharing her heartfelt wishes, Samantha wrote, “What an example of never becoming complacent with your accomplishments and continuously pushing yourself to work harder, @ajithkumarracing.”

Actor Naga Chaitanya also dropped a congratulatory note for the actor. He wrote, “@ajithkumarracing Congrats! Making us proud! What a journey, what a win!”

Superstar Rajinikanth took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send in his good wishes. He wrote, “@rajinikanth, Congratulations my dear #AjithKumar. You made it. God bless. Love you”.

Actor Kamal Haasan dropped a note of appreciation and cheered for his friend Ajith. He tweeted, “Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports.”

Ajith Kumar wins big

Ajith Kumar Racing competed in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. They came in 3rd place and won other accolades. His team announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure. #ajithkumar #AjithKumarRacing #24hdubai #AKRacing #DubaiRaceWeekend #racing.”

Several videos of the actor celebrating with his team as soon as the wins were announced have emerged on social media. One video shows him waving the Indian flag.

Since then, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Ajith from his friends in the industry and his well-wishers. Actor R Madhavan, who was at the race posted videos with Ajith and his family. He captioned one video, “So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar. #ajithkumarracingteam.” On another one he wrote, “What a man..as he says DREAMS DO COME TRUE. an incredible real HERO.”