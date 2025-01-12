Ajith Kumar waves Indian flag after 2 wins at Dubai 24H 2025; R Madhavan, Adhik Ravichandran, Venkat Prabhu congratulate

Actor Ajith Kumar recently returned to racing and competed in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race over the weekend. The actor’s team, Ajith Kumar Racing, scored some wins there and he celebrated the wins by waving the Indian flag after the race. Celebrities shared how ‘proud’ they were of him. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar reveals he will only sign films during the non-racing season: ‘Don't need to be told what to do’) Ajith Kumar celebrated the win at 24H Dubai 2025 with his team mates and Madhavan.

Ajith Kumar scores wins

Ajith raced at the event and is also the owner of his own team called Ajith Kumar Racing. His team announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure. #ajithkumar #AjithKumarRacing #24hdubai #AKRacing #DubaiRaceWeekend #racing.”

Videos of the actor jumping with his team as soon as the wins were announced does rounds on X, with one person writing, “#Ajithkumar - The Man is celebrating the success with full Vibe.”

Another video shows him running out of the pavilion with the Indian flag in his hand and waving it as fans cheer for him. He was later also spotted walking around with the flag in his hand, blowing flying kisses to the crowd cheering for him.

Celebrities congratulate Ajith

R Madhavan, who attended the race, posted a picture with Ajith on his social media, congratulating him on the win and writing, “So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar.” Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations #AjithkumarRacing team #ajithsaar #AK #Thala #24HRracingDubai.”

Director of his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, Adhik Ravichandran posted a video of Ajith waving the Indian flag and lifting the trophy with his son, writing, “You made India proud. We Love u sir. We are all proud of you dear sir. #AjithKumar racing.”

Director Siva wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS dear AJITH SIR. wishing you and ur team great happiness. keep winning dear sir KEEP INSPIRING US ALWAYS. great respect and love to ur GRIT and perseverance determination.”

Even before the race took off, celebrities were proud of him for getting back to racing, with Sivakarthikeyan writing, “Wishing the best, dear #AjithKumar Sir, for the 24H Series in Dubai! Your unwavering passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. May you achieve immense success in this as well, Sir.”

Anirudh Ravichander posted a video of Ajith’s song being played at the 24H Dubai 2025 event on X, thrilled for him.